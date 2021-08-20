Hunter Nepple throws gem, has 3 hits as Hastings wins opening-round game at LLWS

The Nebraska Little League World Series team from Hastings defeated New Jersey (Toms River) 5-2 in an opening-round game Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Hastings peppered 11 hits around Volunteer Stadium to support starting pitcher Hunter Nepple, who helped himself with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Hastings, which earned its berth to the national tournament at the Midwest Regional last week, is only the second team from Nebraska to play at the LLWS (Kearney in 2012).

Owen Brown kicked off the scoring with a single in the first inning for Hastings, which scored two runs in its first at-bat to capitalize on the momentum Nepple created by striking out the side in the top of the first.

With Hastings leading 3-0 in the fourth, Kowen Rader smacked a run-scoring double and Nepple had an RBI single as the Nebraska team pulled away.

New Jersey tacked on a run in each of the last two innings, but Rader was able to get the final six outs in relief.

Hastings advances in the 16-team, double-elimination tournament to take on Hawaii (Honolulu) at 10 a.m. Sunday on ESPN.

