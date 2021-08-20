Hunter Nepple throws gem, has 3 hits as Hastings wins opening-round game at LLWS

Jude Johnson, Owen Ablott, Braeden Dyer, Caleb Reiners, Kowen Rader, Jude McCoy, Owen Brown, Peyton Drake, Hunter Nepple and Benjamin Wibbels make up the Hastings team playing at the Little League World Series.
Hastings' Kowen Rader scores as Toms River, N.J., catcher Jason Verderrosa leaps to catch the high throw during the fourth inning of a Little League World Series game Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa. Nebraska won 5-2.
Hastings left fielder Caleb Reiners makes a diving attempt on a ball hit by Toms River, N.J.'s Christopher Tennaro in foul territory during the fourth inning of a Little League World Series game Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa.
Hastings' Hunter Nepple delivers a pitch against a Toms River, N.J., during the first inning of a Little League World Series game Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa. Nebraska won 5-2.
Lincoln Journal Star
The LLWS is a good time to look at overall participation in sports among kids.
The Nebraska Little League World Series team from Hastings defeated New Jersey (Toms River) 5-2 in an opening-round game Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Hastings peppered 11 hits around Volunteer Stadium to support starting pitcher Hunter Nepple, who helped himself with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Hastings, which earned its berth to the national tournament at the Midwest Regional last week, is only the second team from Nebraska to play at the LLWS (Kearney in 2012).
Owen Brown kicked off the scoring with a single in the first inning for Hastings, which scored two runs in its first at-bat to capitalize on the momentum Nepple created by striking out the side in the top of the first.
With Hastings leading 3-0 in the fourth, Kowen Rader smacked a run-scoring double and Nepple had an RBI single as the Nebraska team pulled away.
New Jersey tacked on a run in each of the last two innings, but Rader was able to get the final six outs in relief.
Hastings advances in the 16-team, double-elimination tournament to take on Hawaii (Honolulu) at 10 a.m. Sunday on ESPN.
Photos: Hastings wins opening game at Little League World Series
LLWS, Nebraska vs. New Jersey
Toms River, N.J., first baseman Dominic Roma dives over Hastings' Benjamin Wibbels after getting Wibbles out as he tried to slide back into first base during the third inning of a Little League World Series game Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa.
TOM E. PUSKAR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
LLWS, Nebraska vs. New Jersey
Toms River, N.J.'s Max Mika beats out an infield single as Hastings' Owen Ablott stretches for the throw during the sixth at the Little League World Series on Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa.
TOM E. PUSKAR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
LLWS, Nebraska vs. New Jersey
Hastings' Owen Ablott (13) is greeted by Hunter Nepple (22) after scoring against Toms River, N.J., during the fourth inning at the Little League World Series on Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa.
TOM E. PUSKAR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
LLWS, Nebraska vs. New Jersey
Hastings' Kowen Rader scores as Toms River, N.J., catcher Jason Verderrosa leaps to catch the high throw during the fourth inning of a Little League World Series game Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa. Nebraska won 5-2.
TOM E. PUSKAR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
LLWS, Nebraska vs. New Jersey
Hastings' Hunter Nepple (left) and Kowen Rader celebrate the team's 5-2 win as Toms River, N.J.'s Cailen Cimorelli (16) walks off after making the final out at the Little League World Series on Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa.
TOM E. PUSKAR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
LLWS, Nebraska vs. New Jersey
Hastings' Hunter Nepple delivers a pitch against a Toms River, N.J., during the first inning of a Little League World Series game Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa. Nebraska won 5-2.
TOM E. PUSKAR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
LLWS, Nebraska vs. New Jersey
Hastings' Hunter Nepple slides back into third safely under the tag of Toms River, N.J.'s Steven Malato while umpire Ricci Hall signals safe during the first inning of a Little League World Series game Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa.
TOM E. PUSKAR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
LLWS, Nebraska vs. New Jersey
Hastings' Hunter Nepple scores as the throw pulls Toms River, N.J., catcher Jason Verderrosa off the plate during the first inning at the Little League World Series on Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa.
TOM E. PUSKAR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
LLWS, Nebraska vs. New Jersey
Hastings left fielder Caleb Reiners makes a diving attempt on a ball hit by Toms River, N.J.'s Christopher Tennaro in foul territory during the fourth inning of a Little League World Series game Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa.
TOM E. PUSKAR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
LLWS, Nebraska vs. New Jersey
Hastings' Kowen Rader delivers a pitch against Toms River, N.J., at the Little League World Series on Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa.
TOM E. PUSKAR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
LLWS, Nebraska vs. New Jersey
Umpire Brian Henry meets with Toms River, N.J., coach Paul Mika (left) and Hastings coach Dustin Rader before a game Thursday at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.
TOM E. PUSKAR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
LLWS, Nebraska vs. New Jersey
Umpire Mike Debelak signals out after Toms River, N.J., first baseman Dominic Roma (left) dove over Hastings' Benjamin Wibbels and tagged him as Wibbels tried to slide back into first base at the Little League World Series on Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa.
TOM E. PUSKAR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Logan (12) and Bailey Brooks (9) pose for their mother to take a photo during the 60th annual National Wilber Czech Festival on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Downtown. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Duane Humlicek plays in the Accordion Jamboree during the 60th annual National Wilber Czech Festival on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at T.J. Sokol. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Fans cheer during the Lancaster Fair Limited Weld Demolition Derby on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Lancaster Event Center. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Jerrod Anderson (26) gets pushed onto Judge Haitin Bartek (33X) during the Lancaster Fair 90's & Newer Demolition Derby on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Lancaster Event Center. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Members of the audience raise placards during public comments on draft No. 2 of proposed health education standards in front of the State Board of Education on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Nebraska Innovation Campus. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
Hickman baseball players celebrate the win against Alliance in the Class B American Legion state championship game, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Lied Place Residences on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
Hundreds of members of the Yezidi community and local supporters cross the top of the dam on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Holmes Lake Park. Members of the Yezidi community gathered to remember and honor the victims of the August 2014 genocide. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
Blooming anemones attract a bumblebee at the Sunken Gardens on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
What three-year-old Alice Donica of Milford lacked in time, she made up with a stylish dismount during the Mutton Bustin' event on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Seward County Fair. Over 60 children competed for a belt buckle for the longest time spent on sheep. Skylar Otey, 7, of Seward won the buckle with a time of 10.6 seconds. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
A Lincoln Police officer inspects a car involved in a Monday night shooting at the Edgewood Shopping Center, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Lauren Stivrins (center) watches campers do ice breakers during the Youth Volleyball Camp on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Kinetic Sports Complex. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Saltdogs' Justin Byrd (21) fist bumps kids after signing hats, bats, and balls after the game on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Haymarket Park. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Lincoln Lutheran kicker Seth Stowell works alone on his kicking during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, on the school's practice field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
The Lincoln Northeast softball team and head coach Melissa Martinez talk at practice on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Portrait of Walter Meier Jr., a former Cushman scooter test-rider, sits atop John Els' 1959 Cushman Highlander on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Oak Lake Park. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost and athletic director Trev Alberts talk about the report of an NCAA investigation after practice on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Lincoln East kicker Demetrius Bryant (20) hits the ball under hold of teammate Kellen Gorr during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, on the school's practice field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
A bee collects nectar from a flower at Union Plaza, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Players prepare to run a drill on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Lincoln Southwest High School. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
School counselor Heather Harris (L) organizes students arriving by bus for the first day of school at Everett Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Saltdogs' Yanio Perez (39) high fives his watchdog before the National Anthem on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Haymarket Park. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Garth Brooks performs on stage during his largest ticketed concert on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Bryan Necome kisses his girlfriend Tara Lennemann under I-180 before the Garth Brooks concert on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
RJ Morgan (3) plays with his B-29 model while he waits in line to tour the B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil with his father Elias Morgan on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Ross Aviation. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Alexander Rohrbaugh (37) runs a tackling drill on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Parkview Christian High School. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Members of the public react after the critical race theory resolution fails to pass on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Varner Hall. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
The Hacienda Brothers perform on stage during ZooFest on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, on 14th Street. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Lincoln Pius X quarterback Tyrus Petsche looks for an open receiver on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, during a pre-season practice at Aldrich Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
Nebraska's Reagan Raabe (7) tries to head in the corner as South Dakota State goalkeeper Emma Harkleroad eyes the incoming ball in the first half on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, during an exhibition match at Hibner Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
The Lincoln Christian football team practices on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Construction of a new railroad underpass for the Salt Creek Levee Trail continues on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, near South 1st and J Streets. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Willie Nelson (bottom) smiles at the audience during the opening song of his set, "Whiskey River," with Billy English performing on drums on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Pinewood Bowl. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
Lincoln Southeast junior Max Buettenback (29) runs drills in practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Jayden Potter runs a drill during practice on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at North Star High School. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!