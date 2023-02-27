Six high school girls basketball teams from The Journal's circulation area will compete for state championships this week at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. For complete results, check out The Journal in print and online at siouxcityjournal.com starting Tuesday.

CLASS 4A

BISHOP HEELAN

Nickname: Crusaders

Conference: Missour River Athletic

Season record: 22-2

Last state tournament appearance: 2022 (runnerup)

Class 2A seed: 3

1st game at state: Cedar Rapids Xavier at 5 p.m. Tuesday

Leading scorer: Brooklyn Stanley, 14 ppg

Leading rebounder: Abby Lee, 4.4 rbg

Notes: After starting the season 0-2, the Crusaders have won 22 straight games. One of the early losses was to Cedar Rapids Xavier, which also beat Heelan 54-40 in last year's state title game. The Crusaders drew the Saints for their first state tourney game Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Crusaders are the second highest-scoring team in Class 4A, averaging 63.3 per game, just behind leader Decorah's 63.4. Heelan's stingy defense has limited opponents to an average of just 40.2 points per contest.

Some of this year's players were on Heelan's last state championship team as freshmen in 2020. The Crusaders also won state titles in 2008 and 2010.

CLASS 3A

SIOUX CENTER

Nickname: Warriors

Conference: Siouxland

Season record: 18-5

Last state tournament appearance: 2018

Class 3A seed: 6

1st game at state: West Marshall at 10 a.m. Tuesday

Leading scorer: Willow Bleeker, 12.2 PPG average

Leading rebounder: Bleeker, 4.7 RPG

Notes: Four of Sioux Center's five losses this year were to Class 2A state qualifers Central Lyon and Sibley-Ocheyedan. The Warriors lost twice each to their Siouxland Conference rivals. The other loss was to conference foe West Lyon.

Bleeker leads Sioux Center in points, rebounds and assists, averaging 12.2, 4.7 and 3.3 respectively. Sophomore Margo Schuiteman is second in scoring, averging 8.6 points. Schuiteman has connected on 53.4% of her shots.

Sioux Center's stifiling defense has limited opponents to an average of 45.4 points per game.

CLASS 2A

CENTRAL LYON

Nickname: Lions

Conference: Siouxland

Season record: 22-0

Last state tournament appearance: 2022 (runnerup)

Class 2A seed: 2nd

1st game at state: Panorama at 10 a.m. Wednesday

Leading scorer: Addison Klosterbuer, PPG 19.9

Leading rebounder: Desta Hoogendoorn, 8.4 RPG

Notes: Top-ranked and undefeated Central Lyon returns to the Class 2A state tournament a year after losing 59-52 in the finals to Dike-New Hartford, 59-52. Klosterbuer, a 5-foot-9-inch guard, posted a team-high 19 points in that title game.

Klosterbuer, a returning First-Team All-State selection, has again led the team in scoring as a senior, averaging 19.9 points per game. The University of South Dakota recruit exploded for a school-record 38 points against West Lyon in January.

Junior post player Desta Hoogendoorn provides a one-two-punch for the Lions, averaging 15 points per game, while also pulling down a team-high 8.4 rebounds per contest.

SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN

Nickname: Generals

Conference: Siouxland

Season record: 21-3

Last state tournament appearance: 1997

Class 2A seed: 4th

1st game at state: Iowa City Regina Catholic at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

Leading scorer: Madison Brouwer, 18.4 points ppg

Leading rebounder: Brouwer, 10.9 rpg

Skinny: Brouwer, a returning Class 2A First-Team All-State selection, has averaged a double-double this season with 18.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per contest. The 6-foot-1-inch senior is shooting 57.6% from the field and 78.6% from the free throw line.

A state track champion and four-year state cross country qualifer, Brouwer has commmitted to run for the University of South Dakota next year.

Senior Marissa Ackerman is S-O's 2nd-leading scorer and rebounder, with per-game averages of 13.4 and 7.6, respectively.

This is the Generals' first state tournament appearance in 26 years, since making three straight trips from 1995-1997.

CLASS 1A

REMSEN ST. MARY'S

Nickname: Hawks

Conference: War Eagle

Season record: 23-1

Last state tournament appearance: 1st ever

Class 1A seed: 4th

1st game at state: West Fork at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday

Leading scorer: Whiney Jensen, 14.5 ppg

Leading rebounder: Jensen, 5.5 rpg

Notes: After near misses in the regionals in recent seasons, the Hawks have qualified for the girls state basketball tournament for the first time in school history.

A trio of junior guards led the team in scoring. Whitney Jensen (14.6); Mya Bunkers (13) and Carmindee (11.1). Bunkers and Jensen also are the top assists leaders, with 4 and 3.5 per game, respectively.

Averging 56.3 points per game, Remsen St. Mary's is the 15th highest-scoring team in Class 1A. West Fork, their first opponent at state, is ninth with 59.6 points per contest.

The Hawks' only loss of the season was to Class 3A state-ranked Unity Christian in early January.

NEWELL-FONDA

Nickname: Mustangs

Conference: Twin Lakes

Season record: 22-2

Last state tournament appearance: 2022

Leading scorer: Mary Walker, 12.3 ppg

Leading rebounder: Kierra Jungers, 5.7 rpg

Class 1A seed: 2nd

1st game at state: Woodbine at 5 p.m. Wednesday

Notes: The Mustangs enter the tournament as the state's second-highest scoring team, averaging 73.9 points per game, behind only the No. 1 seed in Class 1A, Algona Bishop Garrigan's 76.7. Three Newell-Fonda girls average in double figures: senior Mary Walker (15.3); junior Kierra Jungers (12.3); and junior McKenna Sievers (11).

Newell-Fonda's only two losses this season came against undefeated Estherville-Lincoln Central, the top seed in the Class 3A tournament.

This is the Mustangs' 18th state tournament appearance, including the last five. N-F has won four state crowns, in 2015 and a three-peat from 2019-2021. The Mustangs entered the 2022 tourney as the top seed, looking for a fourth straight title, but were upset in the semifinals by MMCRU, 66-62.