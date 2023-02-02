MOVILLE, Iowa — Hinton won two matches on the road Tuesday night to earn the school’s first appearance in the state wrestling duals tournament.

An even more daunting challenges awaits the Blackhawks next: a first-round matchup with top-ranked Don Bosco of Gilbertville, the defending Class 1A champion.

Hinton head coach Casey Crawford said his team relishes the chance to go up against some of the state’s top wrestlers.

“We’re happy to be there, but obviously we’re going to try to compete and do our best,” Crawford said Wednesday. “Don Bosco is a fantastic team, but we’re going to go down there, shoot our shot and see what happens.”

The lowest seed in the eight-team state tournament, Hinton got there by knocking off No. 9-ranked Woodbury Central, 33-25, in the finals of a three-team regional dual in Moville Tuesday.

Hinton trailed 16-12 after the first six matches, which was culminated by Woodbury Central senior standout Max McGill getting a fall over Gabe Anderson at 170 pounds.

In the next match, however, Hinton’s Jacob Bishop won a 9-2 decision over Kyan Schultzen, cutting the least to 16-15.

“That was a really big win for us,” Crawford said. “That was kind of a momentum shift that we needed there.”

The Wildcats’ Blase Sanford won a decision at 195 over Bode Binneboese to push the lead back to 19-15. But Hinton took the lead, 21-19 after Reese Stokes’ fall at 220.

Hinton’s lead grew to 29-19 after Ra Garrett Davis decision at 285 and Evan Stahl winning by fall over Logan Pate at 106 in the final seconds.

A Blackhawk forfeit at 113 allowed WC to close the gap to 23-25. Need to avoid a pin in the final match, Hinton’s Nicolas Lindley won 10-4 over Axton Lindgren at 120 to seal the dual.

Hinton advanced to the finals after outdistancing Missouri Valley in the semifinals 54-21 earlier in the night. As the top seed at the three-team site, Woodbury Central had a bye in the first round.

Crawford, who started as an assistant coach in 2008, and took over as head coach in 2013, has overseen a K-12 program that has taken great strides in recent years.

Hinton’s youth wrestling program, called the Mad Dogs, attracts over 80 wrestles to weekly practices. The large youth numbers serve as a feeder system to the school’s junior high and high school teams.

“We have a group of kids who have been through the program together throughout this entire time so they’re a very tight knit team,” Crawford said. We have a system in place that we hope that we’re developing the same type of talent over and over.

“We feel like our program is on the right track and we want to keep it going.”

Crawford said he’s expecting a big turnout from the community for the Hinton-Don Bosco first-round dual, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Xstream Arena in Coralville.

Below are full results of Tuesday night’s regional duals in Moville.

Finals

Hinton 33, Woodbury Central 25

126: Ethan Sachau (Hinton) over Cameron Colbert (WC) (Fall 3:08)

132: Brand Beaver (WC) over Mark Gant (Hinton) (Dec 10-3)

138: Gage Morgan (Hinton) over Gunnar Vohs (WC) (SV-1 9-7)

145: Tommy Tanner (Hinton) over Ryder Koele (WC) (Dec 3-2)

152: Zack Butler (WC) over Jackson Kounkel (Hinton) (Dec 5-2)

160: Preston Zellmer (WC) over Isaac Richter (Hinton) (MD 9-1)

170: Max McGill (WC) over Gabe Anderson (Hinton) (Fall 0:22)

182: Jacob Bishop (Hinton) over Kyan Schultzen (WC) (Dec 9-2)

195: Blase Sanford (WC) over Bode Binneboese (Hinton) (Dec 7-0)

220: Reese Stokes (Hinton) over Colton Warren (Woodbury Central) (Fall 4:54)

285: Garrett Divis (Hinton) over Ashton Libke (Woodbury Central) (Dec 8-4)

106: Evan Stahl (Hinton) over Logan Pate (Woodbury Central) (Fall 4:00)

113: Devin Metcalf (Woodbury Central) forfeit

120: Nicholas Lindley (Hinton) vs. Axton Lindgren (Woodbury Central) (Dec. 10-4)

Semifinals

Hinton 54, Missouri Valley 21

120: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) over Nicholas Lindley (Hinton) (TF 20-5 2:43)

126: Ethan Sachau (Hinton) forfeit

132: Mark Gant (Hinton) forfeit

138: Gage Morgan (Hinton) over Chris Wonder (Missouri Valley) (Fall 0:37)

145: Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) over Tommy Tanner (Hinton) (MD 20-6)

152: Jackson Kounkel (Hinton) over Colton Beckner (Missouri Valley) (Fall 0:44)

160: Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) over Isaac Richter (Hinton) (Fall 3:28)

170: Gabe Anderson (Hinton) forfeit

182: Jacob Bishop (Hinton) forfeit

195: Bode Binneboese (Hinton) forfeit

220: Reese Stokes (Hinton) over Jake Sazama (Missouri Valley) (Fall 0:40)

285: Vinny Zappia (Missouri Valley) over Carson Divis (Hinton) (Fall 0:36)

106: Evan Stahl (Hinton) over Toben Lasater (Missouri Valley) (Fall 1:10)

113: Double forfeit