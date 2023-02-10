MOVILLE, Iowa -- Drew Kleunder scored 22 points and Keaton Gernhart added 18 as Woodbury Central trounced Storm Lake St. Mary's in a Iowa Class 1A play-in game Friday night.

Three other Wildcats also scored in double figures: Will DeStigter and Jack Meiser (11 each) and Joe DeStigter (10).

Woodbury Central, which improved to 5-16, advances to face Gehlen Catholic in the Class 1A Substate 1 quarterfinals at Le Mars Monday.

Bennett Smith scored a game-high 23 points for Storm Lake St. Mary's. The Panthers, who also received 12 points from Lane Carlson, closed its season with a 1-20 record.

Boyer Valley 86, Whiting 29

The Bulldogs kept the Warriors winless as they cruised at home in a Class 1A play-in game Friday night.

Boyer Valley, which improved to 4-16, advances to play West Harrison in the Class 1A Substate 8 quarterfinals Monday.

Whiting ends the season at 0-19.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

Siouxland Christian 65, River Valley 52

The Eagles pulled out a victory at home in Friday night's Class 1A Substate 1 play-in game, earning a matchup with No. 1 seed Remsen St. Mary's on Tuesday night.

Siouxland Christian improved to 5-12, while the Wolverines ended their season at 3-17.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.