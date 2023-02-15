Eight state-ranked basketball teams from Northwest Iowa moved on to the Iowa Girls High School Athletica Union regional semifinals with quarterfinal wins Tuesday night.

Remsen St. Mary's, ranked No. 7 in Class 1A, cruised past George-Little Rock 57-32 Tuesday night. The Hawks (21-1) will host No. 15-ranked Kingsley-Pierson (18-4) in one semi-final game in Region 4 Friday night. The Panthers advanced with a 61-44 victory over Harris-Lake Park Tuesday.

No. 6-ranked Westwood crushed Boyer Valley 77-11 Tuesday night. The Rebels (20-1) next play Tri-Center, Neola (14-9) in a Region 5 semi-final contest in Sloan Friday night.

Newell-Fonda, the second ranked Class 1A game, opened the postseason with a 92-21 shellacking of Glidden-Ralston Tuesday night. The Mustangs (20-2) advance to the Region 2 semi-finals Friday night, when they will host Baxter (16-4).

In Class 2A, top-ranked Central Lyon cruised past Boyden-Hull 70-31 in Class 2A Region 2. The Lions (20-0) host West Sioux (10-12) in a semifinal on Friday night. The Falcons advanced after edging MMCRU 48-47 Tuesday night.

Sibley-Ocheyedan, the No.-4 ranked Class 2A team, pasted Emmtsburg 52-19 Tuesday night. The Generals (19-3) move on to face Ridge View (12-9) in a Region 3 semi-final contest Friday night. The Raptors advanced with a 49-40 win over Alta-Aurelia Tuesday night.

No. 10-ranked Hinton cruised past Akron-Westfield 65-27 Tuesday night. The Blackhawks (19-3) will host a Region 2 semi-final contest against MVAOCOU (15-7) Friday night.

Sioux Central, ranked No. 14 in Class 2A, beat Belmond-Klemme 44-35 Tuesday night. The Rebels (15-6) will host a Region 3 semi-final contest against Central Springs (14-8) Friday night.

Here are recaps of Iowa Class 1A and Class 2A girls basketball contests involving Journal circulation teams Tuesday night.

Kingsley-Pierson 61, Harris-Lake Park 44

Freshman Sydney Doeschot scored a game-high 23 points and senior MaKenna Bowman added 14 for the Panthers Tuesday night.

Payton Reimers' 21 points led the Wolves, who closed their season with a 7-14 record.

Remsen St. Mary's 57, George-Little Rock 32

Lindsey Haken's 13 points led the Mustangs, who finished their season with a 5-17 record.

Coon Rapids-Bayard 45, River Valley 40

Myah Dausel's 15 points led the Wolverines, who ended their season with a 8-12 record Tuesday night.

The Crusaders, who improved to 15-7, were led by Breeley Clayburg's 16 points.

Westwood 77, Boyer Valley 11

Brenna Johnson and Paige Wagner each scored 17 points to lead three Rebels in double figures. Jaeden Ferris added 14 points and Ashlyn Davis had 12 Tuesday night.

Sylvia Sullivan's six points topped the scoring for Boyer Valley.

Newell-Fonda 92, Glidden-Ralston 21

Mary Walker scored 21 points to lead three Mustangs in double figures. Kierra Jungers added 19 and Kinzee Hinders had 11 Tuesday night.

Talia Janssen's 10 points topped the scoring for Gliden-Ralston.

Hinton 65, Akron-Westfield 27

Bailey Boeve's 15 points led four Blackhawks in double figures Tuesday night. Avery Burgard had 13, followed by Ashlyn Kovarna (12) and Aubree Lake (10).

MaKenzie Hughes' 16 points led the Westerners, who finish the season 9-13.

MVAOCOU 65, West Monona 63

The Spartans closed out their season with a 13-9 record, while the Rams advanced with a 14-7 record to the Class 2A Region 2 semifinals.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

West Sioux 48, MMCRU 47

The Falcons improved to 10-12 as they advanced to the Class 2A Region 2 semifinals.

The Royals, who were the Class 1A state runner-up in the 2021-22 season, finished this season with a 14-7 record.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 52, Emmetsburg 19

The Generals improved to 19-3, while the E-Hawks finished their season at 11-12.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

Ridge View 49, Alta-Aurelia 40

The Raptors improved to 12-9 as they advanced to the Class 2A Region 3 semifinals.

The Warriors closed their season at 10-12.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

Sioux Central 44, Belmond-Klemme 35

Bradi Krager scored 18 points and Morgan Christian added 13 to lead the Rebels.

Sioux Central, which improved to 15-6, advances to a Class 2A Region 3 semi-final game against Central Springs (14-8) Friday night.

Pocahontas Area 62, East Sac County 25

Akaysa Duitscher and Abby Oberhelman scored 10 points each to lead the Indians Tuesday night.

Makenna Steiger's seven points topped the scoring for the Raiders, who finished their season 5-18.

Pocahontas, which improved to 18-4, advances to a Class 2A Region 8 semi-final contest against South Central Calhoun at home Friday night.