Three state-ranked Class 1A girls basketball teams from Northwest Iowa moved within a game of a state tournament appearance Friday night.

No. 7 Remsen St. Mary's squeaked by rival Kingsley-Pierson 39-37 in a Region 4 regional final in Remsen.

The Hawks advanced to the regional finals against Exira-EHK at MVAOCOU High School in Mapleton Tuesday night.

Freshman Sydney Doeschot's 15 points led Kingsley-Pierson, which ended its season at 18-5.

No individual statistics were immediately aaivaable for St. Mary's, who imoved to 22-1,

In a Region 5 regional final Friday night in Sloan, No. 7-ranked Westwood pounded Tri-Center 59-31. The Rebels move on to the regional finals against Woodbine (22-2) Tuesday night at Denison High School.

No individual statistics were immediately aaivaable for either team. Westwood beat No. 10-ranked Woodbine 66-57 in a regular season game on Feb. 7.

No. 2-ranked Newell-Fonda also moved within one game of yet another state tournament appearance. The Mustangs pasted Baxter 78-27 in a Region 2 sem-final game at home Friday night.

Mary Walker scored 13 points and Kierra Jungers had 11 for N-F, which improved to 21-2. The Mustangs advance to a regional final contest vs. Ackley Geneva Wellsburg Steamboat Rock at Fort Doge High School Tuesday night. AGWSR (23-1) advanced with a 52-45 victory over Ankeny Christian.