KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Senior MaKenna Bowman scored 19 points and freshman Sydney Doeschot added 15 as the Kingsley-Pierson girls cruised past winless South O'Brien 62-22 in the first round of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Class 1A playoffs.

The Panthers, who moved to 17-4, advances to the Region 4 quarterfinals Tuesday at home against Harris Lake-Park.

No individual statistics were immediately available for South O'Brien, which ends its season at 0-22.

Harris-Lake Park 43, Trinity Christian 29

Payton Reimers tallied 20 points as the Wolves won ain the first round of the Class 1A Region 4 quarterfinals.

Next up for Harris-Lake Park: a quarterfinal matchup with Kingsley-Pierson at Kingsley Tuesday night.

Allison Wallace added 10 points for Harris-Lake Park, which improved to 7-13.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Tigers, who finished their season at 8-13.

George Little-Rock 60, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 44

Lindsey Haken's 15 points led three players in double figures as the Mustangs won an opening round win in Iowa Class 1A Thursday night.

Kami Gerken and Wyleigh Steenhoven added 12 points each for G-LR, which moves on to face No. 7-ranked Remsen St. Mary's in the quarterfinals of Region 4 Tuesday night in Remsen.

G-LR improved to 5-16, while Gehlen closed its season at 8-14. No individual statistics were immediately available for the Jays.

River Valley 67, Siouxland Christian 24

Maddie Thomas' 19 points led the Wolverines to a first-round victory in Class 1A Region 4 Thursday night.

Myah Dausel and Addisyn Goettsch added 14 points for River Valley, which moves on to face Coon Rapids-Bayard in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night in Coon Rapids.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Siouxland Christian, which ended its season at 2-18.

Boyer Valley 66, Whiting 41

Ava Klinker's 20 points led the Bulldogs to a first-round win in Class 1A Region 5 Thursday night.

Mariah Falkena and Lauren Malone added 18 and 17 points, respectively for Boyer Valley, which improved to 8-14. The Bulldogs advance to face No. 7-ranked Westwood in the quarterfinals Tuesday night in Sloan.

Whiting, which closed its season at 2-16, was led by Kinzie Theeler's 20 points.

Glidden-Ralston 58, Storm Lake St. Mary's 51

The Wildcats improved to 12-10 Tuesday night, advancing to face No. 2-ranked Newell-Fonda in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Region 2 playoffs in Newell Tuesday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Storm Lake St. Mary's, which closed its season at 3-15.

Ar-We-Va 49, Woodbury Central 39

The Wildcats' season ended Thursday night with a first-round Class 1A Region 4 loss on the road Thursday night.

Woodbury Central closes with a 3-16 mark, while the Rockets improved to 7-12.

Ar-We-Va advances to the quarterfinals against Exira-EHK Tuesday night.