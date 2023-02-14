The top eight teams in Iowa Class 1A Substate 1 all won first-round games Monday night.
In Thursday's quarterfinals, top-seeded Remsen St. Mary's will host Hartley-Melvin Sanborn, and George Litte-Rock will travel to No. 2 seed Le Mars Gehlen Catholic.
In the other two quarterfinals, Kingsley-Pierson will host South O'Brien and Newell-Fonda will play at Grattinger/Terril/Ruthven-Ashire.
In Class 1A Substate 8, West Monona will face top-seeded West Harrison in Mondamin Thursday. The Spartans beat rival Westwood, 72-66, in a first-round game Monday.
Below are results of Monday night's first-round substate contests.
Remsen St. Mary's 70, Siouxland Christian
Sophmore Collin Homan scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the No. 7 Hawks.
People are also reading…
Jaxon Bunkers added 15 points and Alex Schroeder had 13 for St. Mary's, which improved to 19-2.
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Eagles, who finished the season 5-12.
Gehlen Catholic 67, Woodbury Central 49
Keaten Bonderson poured in 34 points to lead the Jays.
Drake DeRocher added 11 points for Gehlen, which improved to 5-16.
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wildcats, who ended the season with a 5-16 record.
Kingsley-Pierson 63, Akron-Westfield
Beau Goodwin's 19 points led three Panthers in double figures.
Conner Beelner added 15 points and Evan Neumann had 11 for K-P, which improved to 17-4.