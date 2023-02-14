The top eight teams in Iowa Class 1A Substate 1 all won first-round games Monday night.

In Thursday's quarterfinals, top-seeded Remsen St. Mary's will host Hartley-Melvin Sanborn, and George Litte-Rock will travel to No. 2 seed Le Mars Gehlen Catholic.

In the other two quarterfinals, Kingsley-Pierson will host South O'Brien and Newell-Fonda will play at Grattinger/Terril/Ruthven-Ashire.

In Class 1A Substate 8, West Monona will face top-seeded West Harrison in Mondamin Thursday. The Spartans beat rival Westwood, 72-66, in a first-round game Monday.

Below are results of Monday night's first-round substate contests.

Remsen St. Mary's 70, Siouxland Christian

Sophmore Collin Homan scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the No. 7 Hawks.

Jaxon Bunkers added 15 points and Alex Schroeder had 13 for St. Mary's, which improved to 19-2.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Eagles, who finished the season 5-12.

Gehlen Catholic 67, Woodbury Central 49

Keaten Bonderson poured in 34 points to lead the Jays.

Drake DeRocher added 11 points for Gehlen, which improved to 5-16.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wildcats, who ended the season with a 5-16 record.

Kingsley-Pierson 63, Akron-Westfield

Beau Goodwin's 19 points led three Panthers in double figures.

Conner Beelner added 15 points and Evan Neumann had 11 for K-P, which improved to 17-4.

Carter Wilken's nine points topped the scoring for the Westerners, who finished the season 5-16.

Newell-Fonda 73, Lawton-Bronson 55

Carter Sievers, the state's leading scorer, pumped in 27 points to lead the Mustangs.

Mason Dicks added 17 points and Ryan Greenfield had 11 for N-F, which improved to 16-4.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Eagles, who finished the season 6-15.

South O'Brien 55, Harris-Lake Park 43

Boston Riedemann scored 18 points and David Bottjen added 13 to lead the Wolverines.

Harris-Lake Park's Caleb Hemphill's 21 points led all scorers. The Wolves finished the season 7-13, while South O"Brien improved to 15-7.





Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 74, Alta-Aurelia 47

Kooper Ebel scored 22 points and Keevyn Jacobsma added 20 for the Hawks.

Lance Berends chipped in with 13 points for H-M-S, which improved to 12-9.

Braden Sonksen scored 14 points and Jack Bloom added 13 for the Warriors, who closed the season at 8-14.

George-Little Rock 51, MMCRU 36

Drew Denekas's 15 points led three Mustangs in double figures.

Charlie Hamilton added 12 points and Isaiah Johnson had 10 for G-LR, which improved to 11-10.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Royals, who closed the season at 16-5.