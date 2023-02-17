Three state-ranked Northwest Iowa boys basketball teams moved within two games of the Iowa Class 2A state tournament Thursday night.

Top-ranked Central Lyon (19-1) raced past rival Boyden-Hull 85-61 in the Substate 8 quarterfinals Thursday.

The Lions, led by mult-sports athlete Zac Lutmer, will meet West Sioux in the substate seminals finals on Tuesday at MOC-Floyd Valley High School. West Sioux advanced Thursday after beating Unity Christian 69-54.

No. 6-ranked Western Christian, the top seed in Substate 1, trounced Cherokee 81-38 at home in the quarterfinals Thursday. The Wolfpack (18-3) will meet Estherville-Lincoln Central in the semifinals Tuesday night in Estherville.

Fourth-ranked Sioux Central pasted East Sac 50-31 at home in a Substate 2 quarterfinal contest The Rebels, led by Jacob Hargens, the school's all-time leading scorer and rebounder, will face the winner of Friday night's game between Ogden and South Central Calhoun. The Bulldogs and Titans postposed their contest due to a winter storm.

Here are recaps of Class 2A quarterfinal games Thursday involving Journal circulation boys teams.

Central Lyon 85, Boyden-Hull 61

Reece Vander Zee exploded for 40 points to lead the Lyons. Andrew Austin added 12 for the Siouxland Conference champs, who improved to 19-1.

Carter Kleinwolterink's 16 points topped the scoring for the Comets, who finished 9-13.

West Sioux 63, Unity Christian 54

The Falcons improved to 16-4, while the Knights finished the season 12-10.

Sioux Central 81, East Sac 38

Jacob Hargens recorded a double-double for the Rebels with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Sioux Central improved to 22-0.

Ryan Clair's 13 points led the Raiders, who finished the season 11-11.

OABCIG 69, Mason-NW Webster 39

The Falcons improved to 18-2 with a quarterfinal win in Substate 2, while the Cougars ended their season 15-8. OABCIG will play the winner of Friday's game the Carroll Kuemper-Greene County game. That contest was postponted Thursday due to a winter storm.

Western Christian 81, Cherokee 33

The Braves ended the season with a 8-15 record.

West Lyon 69, Okoboji 43

Devan Van Wyhe's 20 points led three Wildcats in double figures. Darren Meyer adeded 18 points and Bryson Childress had 11 for West Lyon, who moves on to play Emmetsburg in the Substate 1 semifinals Tuesday at Okoboji High School.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Pioneers, who closed the season at 7-17.

Emmetsburg 68, Rock Valley

The E-Hawks ended the season for the defending Class 2A state champion Rockets.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

Emmetsburg, who improved to 15-6, faces West Lyon in the Substate 1 semifinals Tuesday night at Okoboji.