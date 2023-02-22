Three state-ranked Class 2A boys basketball teams in Northwest Iowa moved within a game of the state tournament Tuesday night.

Top-ranked Central Lyon outdistanced West Sioux 65-60 in a Substate 8 semifinal in Orange City. The Lions (20-1) will face Treynor (17-6) in the substate finals Saturday at Sioux City East High School.

No. 4 Sioux Central raced past South Central Calhoun 80-58 in a Substate 2 semifinal in Storm Lake. The Rebels (23-0) will meet Carroll Kuemper (17-6) in the substate finals Saturday at OABCIG High School in Ida Grove.

Fifth-ranked Western Christian beat Estherville-Lincoln Central 69-58 in a Substate 1 semifinal in Sheldon. The Wolfpack (19-3) will square off with West Lyon (18-4) in the substate finals Saturday at MOC-Floyd Valley High School. West Lyon advanced with a 66-55 win over Emmetsburg at Okoboji High School Tuesday night.

All substate final games will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, with the winners advancing to the Iowa High School Athletic Association's state tournament, March 6-10.

Here are recaps of Tuesday night's semifinal games.

Sioux Central 80, South Central Calhoun 59

Carter Boettcher poured in 32 points for the undefeated Rebels.

Jacob Hargens, the school's all-time leading scorer and rebounder, recorded a double-double with 26 points and 11 boards.

Ethan Mills added 16 points and Max Adams pulled down 10 rebounds for Sioux Central, which led 16-10 after the first quarter and 36-20 at halftime.

"I was really pleased by how we got off to a quick start and really set the tone with our energy and effort in the first quarter," head coach Stephen Tjaden said. "It was really that period from the end of the first half and the start of the second where we were able to make a run and put ourselves in a good position for the homestretch."

Central Lyon 65, West Sioux 50

Zach Lutmer and Andrew Austin combined for 47 points for the Lions.

Lutmer, a University of Iowa football recruit, led with 24, and Andrew recorded a double-double with 23 and 11 rebounds. Reece Vander Zee added 12 points for Central Lyon, which led 14-11 after the first quarter. The Lions outcored the Falcons 16-7 in the second quarter to take a 12-point halftime lead.

Carter Bultman's 19 points led three West Sioux players in double figures. Brady Lynott and Mason Coppock each added 11.

West Sioux finishes the season 18-4.

Western Christian 69, Estherville-Lincoln Central 58

Owen Larson scored a team-high 22 points for the Midgets, who ended the season 13-8.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wolfpack.

West Lyon 66, Emmetsburg 55

Darren Meyer's 22 points led three Wildcats in double figures. Carson Hoogeveen added 16 points and Trevor Ciesielski had 15.

West Lyon jumped out to a 16-4 first-quarter lead and expanded its margin to 32-15 at halftime.

The E-Hawks finish the season 15-7.