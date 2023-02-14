Three state-ranked Class 2A boys basketball teams from Northwest Iowa learned their first-round postseason opponents Monday.

Western Christian (15-3), the top-seed in Substate 1, will host Cherokee (8-14) in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Braves advanced after beating Sheldon 62-57 in a play-in game Monday.

Top-ranked Central Lyon (18-1), the top seed in Substate 8, will host Boyden-Hull in the quarterfinals Thursday. The Comets advanced after a 53-39 win over Hinton in a play-in game Monday.

Sioux Central (21-0), the top seed in Substate 2, hosts East Sac County in the quarterfinals Thursday. The Raiders moved on after a 62-58 play-in game win over Eagle Grove Monday.

Class 2A semi-final contests will take place on Feb. 21, with the substate finals set for Feb. 25.

Here are results of Monday night's play-in games involving area Class 2A teams

Unity Christian 63, MVAOCOU 24

Braedan Bosma scored 22 points and Tyce Van Beek added 15 to lead the Knights.

Unity improved to 12-10, while the Rams finished their season at 2-18. No individual statistics were immediately available for MVAOCOU.

Okoboji 62, Ridge View 54

Kellen Jensen's 17 points led the Raptors, who ended their season with a 9-13 record.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Pioneers.

Boyden-Hull 53, Hinton 39

The Comets improved to 8-13, while the Blackhawks ended the season 11-10.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

Cherokee 62, Sheldon 57

Aiden Comstock's 20 points led the Braves.

Alex Kohn added 11 for Cherokee, which improved to 8-14.

Blake Radke scored 19 points and Anthony Provost added 16 for the Orabs, which ended its seeason at 4-18.

Rock Valley 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan

The defending state champion Rockets improved to 9-12.

The Generals finished the season 1-12.

No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

East Sac County 62, Eagle Grove 58

Ryan Clair's 16 points led three Raiders in double figures.

Sam Julin added 15 points and Caleb Eichorn had 14 for East Sac, which improved to 11-10.

Drake Canavan led all scorers with 30 points for the Eagles, who ended the season 4-17.