Central Lyon, the top-ranked girls basketball team in Class 2A, and No 10-ranked Hinton will collide Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the state tournament.

The Lions, last season's state runnerup, cruised past West Sioux 66-36 in a Region 2 semi-final game Friday night.

Hinton outlasted MVAOCOU 53-42 in the other semi-final contest Friday.

No individual statistics were immediately available for any of the four teams.

Central Lyon stayed perfect on the season at 21-0, while Hinton moved to 20-3.

The Lions and Blackhawks will meet in the regional finals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sioux Center High School.

In a Region 3 semifinal at Sibley Friday, No. 4-ranked Sibley-Ocheyedan blasted Ridge View 71-22 at home.

The Generals (20-3) move on to face Sioux Central (17-5) in the regional finals Wednesday night at Spirit Lake High School.

Sioux Central advanced with a 61-45 win over Central Springs in a semifinal contest at home Friday night.

