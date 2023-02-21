SIOUX CITY - Matt Noll rebounded a miss free throw and put it back with 20 seconds left in overtime to lift the Bishop Heelan boys a 49-47 win over Le Mars in a first-round postseason gamet Monday night.

Noll, a 6-foot-8-inch junior senior, finished with a game-high 20 points as the Crusaders advanced to the Class 3A Substate 1 semifinals Thurday night vs. Carroll. The Tigers knocked off Sergeant Bluff-Luton in another first-round contest Monday night.

Heelan head coach Matt Hahn said Noll has stepped up his game in the second half of the season, averaging double-figure points and rebounds.

"We really challenged him at the end of the Christmas break that if he wants to be the player he wants to be, he needs to do it on both ends," Hahn said in a postgame Crusader Chat podcast with Zachary James. "I think tonight he helped us everywehere that we needed it."

The Crusaders (17-6) jumped out to a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, and increased their margin to 24-17 by halftime. The Bulldgs came roaring back after the intermission, outscoring Heelan 19-11 in the third quarter to tie the score at 35 at the end of the period.

Heelan led by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter, but Le Mars scored the final five points of regulation to leave the game knotted at 43 heading into overtime.

Hahn credited Noll for sticking with the play after Heelan's Benton Schaefer misfired from the charity stripe in the final seconds of overtime.

"That’s a day one thing that we talk about, staying in the blocks with a free throw and understanding the ball can squirt out like that," Hahn said in the podcast. "The ball happened to bounce our way one time tonight and Matt took advantage of it."

The Crusaders then came up with a final stop of defense to preserve the win and avoid a second-straight upset loss to 4-18 Le Mars. The Bulldogs suprised the Crusaders 62-49 at Heelan on Jan. 24.

Carter Kuehl, Heelan's second-leading scorer with a 14.2 points per game average, had 10 points Monday night, the only Crusader other than Noll in double figues.

Junior Teagen Kasel, the only Bulldog in double figures, finished with 13 points.

The loss marked the final came on the bench for Le Mars head coach Dave Irwin, who announced his retirement before the end of the season. He finishes with a 304-181 record in his 21 years with the Bulldogs.

Hahn praised Irwin for his successful career and rallying his team after they started the season just 2-10.

"Things didn’t start super well for them on the season. Coach Irwin did coach Irwin things and he got those boys believing and playing hard," he said.

Carroll 65, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40

Trey Hunter and Tanner Gotto each scored 18 points to lead the Tigers to a first-round Class 3A Substate 4 win at Sergeant Bluff.

Senior guard Tyler Smith wrapped up an illustrious career for SB-L with a team-high 18 for the Warriors. Dylon Schaap and Scott Kroll added nine points each for the Warriors, who finished the season 14-8.

Jack White added 12 points for Carroll, who advances to face Bishop Heelan in the substate semifinals Thursday night in Sioux City.

MOC-Floyd Valley 86, Storm Lake 58

The Dutchmen, the top seed in Class 3A Substate 2, easily moved on the semi-final round Monday night.

The No. 3-ranked Dutchmen (21-2) will meet rival Sioux Center in the semifinals on Thursday.

The Tornadoes finished the season 4-18. No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

Sioux Center 49, Spirit Lake 43

The Warriors improved to 14-7 as they moved on to a Class 3A Substate 2 semifinal clash with MOC-Floyd Valley Thursday.

The Indians finished the season 12-8. No individual statistics were immediately available for either team.

Algona 51, Spencer 49

The Tigers finished the season 8-14.

Algona (15-7) moves on to face Humboldt (16-4) in the semifinals of Class 3A Substate 2 Thursday night.