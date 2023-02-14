ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Two state-ranked Northwest Iowa girls basketball teams collide Wednesday night in Orange City.

Unity Christian (17-5) hosts West Lyon (17-5) in the Class 3A Region 6 semi-finals.

Unity, ranked No. 12 in Class 3A, is led by senior All-State guard Gracie Schoonhoven, who averages 23.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

West Lyon, ranked No. 15, is led by senior Emily TerWee, who averages 17 points and 9.9 rebounds per contest.

TerWee scored 26 points in the Wildcats' 67-41 win over MOC-Floyd Valley in the first round of the regionals on Saturday night. Schoonhoven, Unity's all-time leading scorer, poured in a game-high 32 points in the Knights' 81-55 first-round victory over Okoboji Saturday.

In the other side of the Region 6 bracket, top-seeded Sioux Center (16-5) hosts Spirit Lake (11-11)on Wednesday night.

Sioux Center, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, advanced to the semi-finals with a 87-52 win over Sheldon in the first round Saturday. Sophomore Makailyn Vander Waal tallied a game-high 24 points against the Orabs.

Senior Willow Bleeker leads a balanced Sioux Center attack, averaging 12 points per game.

Spirit Lake advanced to the semi-finals with a 62-53 win over Rock Valley Saturday night. Sophomore Abby Scott led the Indians with 17 points against the Rockets.

Freshman Claire Turner is Spirit Lake's scoring leader this season with an average of 10.8 points per game.

The winners of Wednesday's West Lyon-Unity and Spirit Lake-Sioux Center games will meet in the regional finals on Saturday. The highest remaining seed will host the finals, one of eight that night to determine the eight qualifers for the Class 3A state tournament.

In Classs 3A Region 1, Cherokee (12-8) faces Algona (16-6) in a semi-final game at Algona Wednesday night. Cherokee advanced with a 67-44 win over OABCIG Saturday night.

No. 1 Estherville-Lincoln Central, the top seed in Region 1, hosts Garner Hayfield Ventura Wednesday night.