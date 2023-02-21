SIOUX CITY -- Keavian Hayes' 24 points led three Sioux City West boys in double figures as the Wolverines knocked out Sioux City North 69-46 in the first round of Class 4A Substate 1 Monday night.

Lamarion Mothershead added 18 points Gavin Koons had 10 for West, which moves on to play top-seeded Norwalk (18-3) in the substate semifinals at Norwalk High School Thursday night.

Hayes, a senior guard, was 10-of-12 from the field Tuesday night as the Wolverines improved to 12.11.

North closed out the season 4-18. No individual statistics were immediately available for the Stars.

In another first-round ZClass 4A Substate 1 game Monday night, Johnston raced past Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, 79-37. The Dragons move on to face Sioux City East (20-2) in the semifinals Friday night at East High School.