SIOUX CITY -- Three Sioux City West girls scored in double figures as the Wolverines beat Sioux City North, 64-49, in a first-round postseason game Wednesday night.

Senior Addie Fletcher led with 15 points, followed by 14 for sophomore Vera Grom and 13 for junior Kiah Davis.

West, which raised its record to 11-12, advances to the semifinals of Iowa Class 5A Region 4. The Wolverines will travel to West Des Moines Saturday to face Dowling Catholic, 17-4.

No individual statistics were immediately available for North, which finished its season at 4-17.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Denison-Schleswig 16

The Warriors improved to 13-9 with a win in the Class 4A Region 3 quarterfinals Wednesday night.

SB-L next travels to Spencer to face the No. 2 seed Tigers in a semi-final contest Saturday.

Samantha Chandler's five points topped the scoring for the Monarchs, who finished 3-18. No individual statistics were immediately available for SB-L.

Le Mars 67, Storm Lake 33

The Bulldogs improved to 13-9 with a win in the Class 4A Region 3 quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Le Mars advances to play No. 3-ranked Heelan (19-2) in a semi-final contest Saturday in Sioux City.

Maddy Raveling's nine points topped the scoring for the Torandoes, who finished the season 8-13. No individual statistics were immediately available for Le Mars.