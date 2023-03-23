SEATTLE — Take nothing for granted.

The University of Iowa may be the only top-four seed to reach the Sweet 16 in its regional of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, but the second-seeded Hawkeyes view things through a different lens.

Following a workout Thursday morning at Climate Pledge Arena, Iowa players weren’t talking about how a path to the Final Four had opened up for them in an upset-filled second round of tourney play.

As the region’s top seed, Stanford, joined third-seeded Duke and fourth-seeded Texas in losing at home last weekend, the Hawkeyes see that as adding to the challenge Iowa faces beginning with Friday’s 6:30 p.m. game against sixth-seeded Colorado.

“More than anything, I think it gives us an understanding that if you don’t come ready to play you’re going to go home and I think that’s what makes this tournament so fun," guard Caitlin Clark said.

With fifth-seeded Louisville and eighth-seeded Ole Miss meeting in Friday’s second regional semifinal in Iowa’s bracket, center Monika Czinano said it illustrates growing parity in the game.

“There are a lot of good teams out there. We played one Sunday in Georgia and we’re getting ready to play another one in Colorado," Czinano said. "They’ve got our attention."

Clark said the Hawkeyes don’t have to look too far back in history for an example, referencing Iowa’s home loss to Creighton in the second round of the tourney a year ago.

“I think we understand that really well. We lived that last year when we lost on our home court," Clark said. "Sometimes it’s hard to watch other teams go through that, but I think that’s what makes March Madness the best postseason tournament in all of sports."

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said the Buffaloes' win at Duke on Monday hasn’t changed her team’s approach.

“The steps we have now are the same steps as we had before," Bluder said. “We all watched the Duke-Colorado game the other night. We had a text thread going from our whole group of players. This is just the next step. For us, the next step is Colorado."

And for the Buffaloes, the next step is Iowa.

Colorado coach JR Payne said moving from preparing for Duke and then Iowa feels no different than week-to-week competition in the Pac-12.

“When you play an Oregon, then you’ve got to play an Oregon State or you play Cal and then Stanford, whoever it might be," Payne said. “This kind of feels the same. It’s a quick turnaround from a really great team in Duke to a really great team in Iowa. A different style of course, but again I think our conference prepares us for that."

Colorado mirrors the Georgia team Iowa played on Sunday in some respects, playing a game built around defense and a double-post look on offense.

While the Bulldogs relied strictly on zone defensive, the Buffaloes concentrate mostly on one-on-one match-ups and will utilize ball pressure frequently and maximize the speed of Jaylyn Sherrod in the backcourt.

Czinano said the third-ranked Hawkeyes (28-6) are preparing for another physical battle.

“Having a lot of height down there in the paint, kind of clogging things up, I feel now like we were lucky to have played Georgia and have that experience under our belt for Colorado," Czinano said. “When you play with two centers, we have to box out harder, crash harder. … Having that sense of the physicality of it is really helpful."

The Buffaloes’ Quay Miller counts on making things uncomfortable for Iowa’s interior players.

A 6-foot-3 senior center who averages 13.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, Miller wants to make Czinano work for anything she gets.

“Bump her around a bit, get physical," Miller said. “The way she plays, as good as she is, it’s going to be a full 40 minutes of work."

That’s fine with Colorado players, who allow 58.5 points and hold opponents to 37.7 percent shooting.

That work has led the Buffaloes (25-8) to wins in nine of their last 12 games.

“Our identity is being aggressive on defense, being disruptive, and we’ve got to find a way to do that against Iowa," Colorado guard Frida Formann said.

The Hawkeyes get that.

“Everybody we’re going to see from here on out is going to be coming at us. We’ve got that target on the back now," Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall said. “We’ve got to be ready for the best from the next team we face and keep that mindset with every step we take."