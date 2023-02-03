ELK POINT, S.D. -- Breaking his older brother's school record for most points in a game, Dakota Valley senior Isaac Bruns exploded for a career-high 46 points as the top-ranked Panthers overcame a slow start to cruise past rival Elk Point-Jefferson 80-63 Thursday night.

Bruns, the reigning South Dakota Class A Player of the Year, finished 17-of-27 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the three-point stripe. He also nailed 9-of-12 free throws.

His older brother, Paul, set Dakota Valley's previous scoring record with 44 points against Sioux Falls Christian on Jan. 27, 2021. Paul Bruns now plays at the University of South Dakota, and Isaac has committed to join him on the Coyotes roster next season.

Senior point guard Randy Rosenquist, a returning First-Team All-State selection, dished out a team high 12 assists in Thursday's win, many of them to his backcourt running mate Bruns.

Jaxon Hennies added 11 points and Jaxson Wingert had 10 for the Panthers, who stayed unbeaten, improving to 13-0.

The Panthers trailed the Huskies 20-14 at the end of the first quarter. Dakota Valley rallied in the second stanza to take a 36-35 lead at halftime.

The Panthers took control in the second half, outscoring EP-J 23-18 in the third quarter and 21-10 in the last period.

Easton Kempf led the Huskies with 25 points. Garrett Murkley added 11 points for EP-J, which slipped to 10-4.

With his record-breaking performance Thursday night, Isaac Bruns raised his scoring average to 27.6 points per game. In his first 13 games, he has totaled 359 points. Last season, he averaged 23.9 points per game, helping to lead Dakota Valley to its first state championship.