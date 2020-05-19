Jack Dover wins IMCA RaceSaver Sprints at Raceway Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- The New Raceway Park was still able to hold races on Sunday despite a rainy weekend, allowing 142 cars to check-in at the track.

Jack Dover took home the big honors of the night during the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Series of Nebraska Sprint Cars. Tony Chapman and Dan Nekolite led the field after the green flag but a red flag came out after turn three. Chapman took the lead on the restart. On lap four, Dover passed Chapman and led the rest of the way for the feature win.

The first class to hit the track was the J&J Fitting IMCA Stock Cars. Mark Krieger and Zach Foesch led the field to start and then Travis Barker jumped into the top spot. With three laps left, Ryan Harris passed Barker but it was short-lived as Barker quickly retook the top spot. Jeremy Hoskinson, who started 17th, worked into second place and got underneath Barker, allowing Harris to come from behind and he got into the back of Barker, who spun out. That allowed Hoskinson, a rookie, to take the checkered flag.