Jack Dover wins IMCA RaceSaver Sprints at Raceway Park

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- The New Raceway Park was still able to hold races on Sunday despite a rainy weekend, allowing 142 cars to check-in at the track.
Jack Dover took home the big honors of the night during the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Series of Nebraska Sprint Cars. Tony Chapman and Dan Nekolite led the field after the green flag but a red flag came out after turn three. Chapman took the lead on the restart. On lap four, Dover passed Chapman and led the rest of the way for the feature win.
The first class to hit the track was the J&J Fitting IMCA Stock Cars. Mark Krieger and Zach Foesch led the field to start and then Travis Barker jumped into the top spot. With three laps left, Ryan Harris passed Barker but it was short-lived as Barker quickly retook the top spot. Jeremy Hoskinson, who started 17th, worked into second place and got underneath Barker, allowing Harris to come from behind and he got into the back of Barker, who spun out. That allowed Hoskinson, a rookie, to take the checkered flag.
The next race was the Bonine Garage Doors IMCA Modifieds. Aaron Johnson and Nate Thompson were in front when the green flag came out. Thompson led for the first six laps and then after a caution, Chris Mills took the lead. With two laps left, Chad Ten Naple closed and going into corner three, contact was made, causing Mills to lose position and giving Ten Naple the lead and the win over Mills.
Colby Langenberg and Mike Kramer paced the field to start the Professional Concrete IMCA Northern Sportmod Feature. Langenberg held the lead until a yellow flag with two laps left led to a green to white to checkered flag finish. Langenberg led with one lap left but on turn on, he got loose, giving Arie Schouten a shot. He took the lead on turn three to get the win.
The fourth feature was the M&T Motorsports IMCA Sport Compacts. Danny Vander Veen and Anthony Clark set the pace out of the green. By lap seven, Ramsey Meyer caught Vander Veen and led the remaining five laps for the victory.
In The Coney's Used Cars IMCA Hobby Stocks, Cody Williams and Craig Clift set the pace out of the green. Clift led through the first six laps and Andy Hoffman crept in and made contact with Clift on turn two, opening the door for Jason Wilkinson to take the lead. Wilkinson held off the field after a caution and went on to pick up the win.
Races continue Sunday as M&T Motorsports presents the IMCA Weekly Racing Series at The New Raceway Park. Hot laps at 5 p.m., racing at 5:30.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!