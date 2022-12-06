Jamestown captures 1st NAIA volleyball championship

SIOUX CITY -- As Corban's Avari Ridgway swung her right arm, Jamestown's Kalli Hegerle and Darienne Johnson simulateously lept high in the air, blocking the ball and sending it back across the net, where it landed inbounds.

After scoring the final point of a thrilling five-set match, the Jamestown players erupted in celebration of the school's first-ever NAIA national volleyball championship, as red, white and blue confetti fell from the Tyson Events Center rafters.

In an epic title match highlighted by a hitting slugfest, long volleys and some extraordinary saves, the North Dakota school outlasted Oregon-based Corban, 25-21, 21-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-13.

Jamestown outside hitter Anna Holen, named the Most Valuable Player of the weeklong tournament, finished with a double-double in Tuesday's match, with a game-high 23 kills and 35 digs.

"We worked so hard for this, for our team, our parents and the community of Jamestown. They're such a great community," Holen said.

Holen's sister, Ellie, the team's libero, was named the Most Valuable Setter of the tournament. On Monday night, Ellie came up with a game-high 44 digs.

Down 2 sets to 1, the Jimmies stayed alive in the match by outlasting the Warriors in the fourth stanza, 25-22. With the set tied at 16, Jamestown scored six of the next nine points to takea 22-19 lead.

The Warriors rallied to tie the score at 22 on a Troutman kill. But the Jimmies scored the final three points on a Holen kill and two consecutive double blocks, the first by Holen and Johnson and the last by Hegerle and Johnson.

Corban jumped out to a 10-6 lead in the third set, but Jamestown ran off three of the next four points to tie it up at 11-11. The Warriors then went on a 7-1 run to take a 18-12 lead.

The Jimmes then battled back, scoring the next four points. Highlighting the last point was a volley in which Anna Holen raced to the sideline and leaned over a media table to save the ball. The long volley ended with Kalli Hegerle and Darienne Johnson combining to block a Avari Ridgway kill.

A kill by Kalli Hegerle cut the Corban lead to 18-17, but the Warriors rattled off six of the next nine points to increase their margin to 24-21.

The Jimmies staved off two set points with a double block by Johnson and Logan Sherman and a kiill by Holen. Jamestown then took a 25-24 lead on another Holen kill, with an assist from her sister, Ellie, prompting Corban to call time out.

The Warriors fought off a set point with a Allyson Reid kill, and then took the lead 26-25 on a kill by Makayla Roginski. The ensuing serve by Kealani Ontai hit the net and trickled over. Ellie Holen dove forward and tried to pancake the ball, but the referee ruled the ball first hit the court. That gave Corban a 2-1 set advantage.

The first set started out with the two teams trading points. With the score tied 8-8, Jamestown then went on a 12-6 run to take a 20-14 lead. Corban battled back to pull within two, 22-20. But consecutive kills by Leah Zieske grew the lead to 24-20. After a Rylee Troutman kill made it 24-21, the Jimmes took the set on a service error by the Warriors' Jadyn Mullen.

The second set began much as the first, with the lead seesawing back and forth. With the score knotted at 11, Corban then went on a 9-3 run to take a 20-14 lead. Jamestown rallied to close to within 23-21. But a Jimmies attack error and a Troutman kill closed out the set, evening the totals at 1-1.