Jamestown men beat Morningside to take sole possession of GPAC lead

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – The Morningside men's basketball team tumbled out of first place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Monday night after losing on the road to co-leader Jamestown, 81-71.

The Mustangs fell behind early, trailing 24-9 at the midway point of the first half. Morningside climbed back into the game, taking the lead just before the break and trailing only 39-38 at halftime.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Mustangs held a slim 58-54 lead. But the Jimmies quickly erased the advantage, taking the lead for good.

Jamestown's advantage in the contest came from beyond the three-point line, as the Jimmies hit 15-of-32 long shots, compared to Morningside's 7-of-15. The teams were near equals in almost every other category.

Ely Doble led Morningside in scoring, netting 27 points. He was followed by Joey Skoff, who had 14, and Aidan Vanderloo, who had 10 of the Mustangs' 12 bench points.

Trey Powers led Morningside on the boards, grabbing nine rebounds, all on defense. Doble and Jack Dotzler followed with seven each and Brendan Buckley had six.

Jamestown, ranked No. 11 in the NAIA's latest poll, improved to 20-3 overall and 12-3 in the GPAC. Morningside, ranked No. 18, fell to 10-4 in the conference and 16-5 overall.

The Mustangs will travel to Dordt for a 7:45 p.m. contest Wednesday, needing a win to put distance between them and the third-place Defenders, who stand at 9-5 in the GPAC.