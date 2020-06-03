Jim Thies picks up IMCA Modified win at Raceway Park

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- The New Raceway Park hosted 127 drivers on Sunday night and Jim Thies came away with the win in the IMCA Modifieds.
In the Bonine Garage Doors IMCA Modified race, Justin Sackett and Jim Mathieson had the top two spots at the green. Sackett took the lead with Sean Barragan challenging. The two ran into lap traffic on lap 11 as Barragan took advantage to claim the lead from Sackett on lap 13. After a caution, Sackett retook the lead followed by Barragan and Thies. On lap 15, Thies got around Barragan for second place and a lap later, Thies passed Sackett for the lead. Thies held on for the win.
The first class to take the track on Sunday were the Professional Concrete IMCA Northern Sportmods. Austin Price and Luke Jackson opened the race in the lead. Jackson kept the lead after a few cautions but on lap seven, Cody Thompson got by Jackson. Thompson held onto the lead but a caution on the final lap forced a green-white-checkered restart. Thompson held off Shawn Harker and Cade Richards for the victory.
Coney's Used Cars IMCA Hobby Stocks followed as Andrew Harris and Roger Jenniges both led to start. Tim Gonska quickly passed both to take the lead. After a couple of cautions, Jason Wilkinson went to the top and passes Gonska to take the lead on lap five. Even after a few cautions, Wilkinson held on for the win.
The third feature was the M&T Motorsports IMCA Sport Compacts. Gage Reisdorph and Justin Myre set the pace. Anthony Clark quickly passed both for the early lead and then on lap three, Josh Uhl, who came from the eighth spot, took the top spot. Uhl weathered a few cautions, including a green-white-checkered finish, to pick up the win over Ramsey Meyer.
Todd Gereau and Aaron Cain lead at the start of the J&J Fittings IMCA Stock Cars. Coming into the backstretch, Cain would get spun going into turn three, causing a seven-car wreck. After the track was cleaned, Travis Barker, who started sixth, was in the outside pole. After three cautions without completing a lap, Barker took advantage and took the lead. Barker weathered a couple more cautious to claim the checkered flag.
The fifth class to the track was the RepairableVehicles.com Tri-State Late Models. Josh Leonard and Ben Sukup opened with the lead. Leonard got ahead of Sukup and held the lead until lap 11 when he encountered lap traffic. Sukup charged but Leonard held on and he led all 20 laps in the victory.
Racing resumes on Sunday, June 7, at New Raceway Park.
