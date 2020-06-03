Jim Thies picks up IMCA Modified win at Raceway Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- The New Raceway Park hosted 127 drivers on Sunday night and Jim Thies came away with the win in the IMCA Modifieds.

In the Bonine Garage Doors IMCA Modified race, Justin Sackett and Jim Mathieson had the top two spots at the green. Sackett took the lead with Sean Barragan challenging. The two ran into lap traffic on lap 11 as Barragan took advantage to claim the lead from Sackett on lap 13. After a caution, Sackett retook the lead followed by Barragan and Thies. On lap 15, Thies got around Barragan for second place and a lap later, Thies passed Sackett for the lead. Thies held on for the win.

The first class to take the track on Sunday were the Professional Concrete IMCA Northern Sportmods. Austin Price and Luke Jackson opened the race in the lead. Jackson kept the lead after a few cautions but on lap seven, Cody Thompson got by Jackson. Thompson held onto the lead but a caution on the final lap forced a green-white-checkered restart. Thompson held off Shawn Harker and Cade Richards for the victory.

Coney's Used Cars IMCA Hobby Stocks followed as Andrew Harris and Roger Jenniges both led to start. Tim Gonska quickly passed both to take the lead. After a couple of cautions, Jason Wilkinson went to the top and passes Gonska to take the lead on lap five. Even after a few cautions, Wilkinson held on for the win.