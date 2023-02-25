SIOUX CITY -- Sam Jons hit two free throws with 2.8 seconds left in the game to help lift Sioux City East to a 63-60 win over Johnston in a Class 4A semifinal game Friday night.

The Black Raiders trailed for much of the game, falling behind 17-12 after the first quarter and 33-26 at halftime. The deficit rose to eight points, 50-42, after Johnston's Jalen Richardson hit a bucket as the third quarter was expiring.

East then mounted a rally, outscoring the Dragons 21-10 in the final stanza, led by guard Cole Ritchie's sharphooting from downtown. With 45 seconds to play, Fritzy Grant put the ball in the basket after rebounding his own missed shot, drawing a foul. His free throw tied the game at 60.

After getting a defensive stop, the Black Raiders worked the ball around for a final shot. The Dragons fouled Jons as he went up for a shot in the lane. He calmly sant both tries from the charity line to give East a 62-60 lead.

Johnston turned the ball over again, and fouled an East player, who hit another charity shot to seal the victory.

The Black Raiders (21-2) move on to the Clas 4A Substate 1 finals against Norwalk (19-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Denison High School. Norwalk advanced with a 71=43 win at home over Sioux City West Saturday night.

Ritchie, a 6-foot-3-inch forward, led East Friday night with 21 points, which included three, second half 3-pointers. Grant finished with 15 points, Jons added eight points and Preston Dobbs had six.

Johnston ended the season with a 11-12 record.