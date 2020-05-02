JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: For racers, it's not just a hobby but their profession

It was just a week ago that I was sitting in the grandstands at Park Jefferson Speedway, covering one of the few live sporting events in the nation in the last month.
When I say one of, there has been some horse racing going on sans fans and there was a race in Texas the Friday before the events at Park Jefferson Speedway and the new Raceway Park.
But the race in Texas and horse racing didn't get the type of national exposure like Park Jefferson and Raceway Park did, which are both just north of North Sioux City in Union County, South Dakota.
Mainly, the reason for the national exposure is because both events were going to happen in front of fans, but both tracks backed away from that idea in the long run.
It was a good idea, but I understand where both event organizers were coming from.
They were ready to race. Not because they wanted to see their hobby move forward but because they wanted their business to move forward.
Hang with me a bit because I am never going to be confused for a racing fan. The five stories I wrote last week about the events at Park Jefferson and Raceway Park were the first five of my career I believe. I've written up results that have been sent at past papers to me before but Park Jefferson is the biggest track I have been around in my coverage area.
However, that doesn't mean I don't know where they are coming from. Every Friday night during the summer months, I could hear the distant roar of the sprint cars from Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids.
While I was far from a regular at Rapid Speedway in high school, I went more than a few times to the Friday night races at my hometown track.
I really didn't know any of the racers but I had a few friends that had dreams of being on the track on Friday nights. From what I know, none of them have ended up racing on Friday nights. Maybe during the Figure 8 races during Heritage Days or the Lyon County Fair. But my parent's neighbor has his own car for Friday nights. Plus Jody Rosenboom, who was at Park Jefferson Speedway, is from Rock Rapids and he has gone around the Midwest with his Midget and Sprint Cars.
When I wrote the stories, I noticed the comments on Facebook. I heard about the comments from other people, especially as COVID-19 cases in Woodbury and Dakota County continued to grow. There were plenty of people against the decision to run the races especially with racers coming from all over the country and I easily saw their point.
However, I easily saw the point of view coming from both tracks and those that supported the races. Those on the outside of racing may look at it as just their hobby. Just running cars around in a circle, turning left four times each lap and having fun.
Well, it is more than that for many of the racers who were out there on Saturday and Sunday. For them, it is their livelihood. Whether it was event organizer Terry McCarl, Park Jefferson Speedway owner Adam Adamson, Raceway Park owner Steve Kiraly or the man who won both IMCA Modified events Ricky Thornton Jr.
For them, this is their profession. For them, this is just as dire as anyone else who is without a job right now and wants to get back on their feet. This wasn't racing, this was their job.
And while surveys show most of the country supports the stay at home orders, most people also would like to return to their jobs but in a safe capacity.
The drivers knew the stakes, too, and did everything they could to return to their jobs in a safe capacity. They have family members at home that they can't get sick. Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, who is vocal on social media, has a wife at home who has diabetes. He can't come back with something and get her sick. The drivers knew the stakes, on the track and off it.
Many people were entertained on pay per view from the races and it helped kickstart racing again. Park Jefferson has races again on May 8-9 and Raceway Park is going on the 10th. The World of Outlaws scheduled events in Knoxville for the same weekend. Yes, there are events getting canceled or postponed but racing is underway basically, just not at 100 percent capacity.
Honestly, I am on the fence on whether they should've raced. Everyone seems to have come out of it healthy so it was a good idea.
I am glad that both tracks decided to not race in front of fans.
Right when the races were announced, the coronavirus outbreak was just starting. Each day it continued to grow. I have no idea if anyone that had a ticket for Park Jefferson or Raceway Park had the virus, but it isn't out of the realm of possibilities by any means. Now if the outbreak wasn't going on, I wouldn't have been as concerned but between the spread in Sioux Falls at the time and in Woodbury and Dakota Counties, there was too high of a risk.
While the organizers said if you feel sick, don't go, not everyone listens to that.
Case and point, someone who had a fever went to a major college basketball game and it turned out he had COVID-19.
That's just flat out irresponsible. Why did he go? Even if there wasn't the coronavirus right now, why would you go with a fever in general? That's some selfish thinking not just right now, but always.
