JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: For racers, it's not just a hobby but their profession

Well, it is more than that for many of the racers who were out there on Saturday and Sunday. For them, it is their livelihood. Whether it was event organizer Terry McCarl, Park Jefferson Speedway owner Adam Adamson, Raceway Park owner Steve Kiraly or the man who won both IMCA Modified events Ricky Thornton Jr.

For them, this is their profession. For them, this is just as dire as anyone else who is without a job right now and wants to get back on their feet. This wasn't racing, this was their job.

And while surveys show most of the country supports the stay at home orders, most people also would like to return to their jobs but in a safe capacity.

The drivers knew the stakes, too, and did everything they could to return to their jobs in a safe capacity. They have family members at home that they can't get sick. Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, who is vocal on social media, has a wife at home who has diabetes. He can't come back with something and get her sick. The drivers knew the stakes, on the track and off it.