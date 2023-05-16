Eight Northwest Iowa schools advanced Monday to the Iowa High School Athletic Association's boys state golf tournaments, May 22-23 in Ames.

Kingsley-Pierson won the Class 1A district at Willow Creek in Le Mars with a team score of 324. Host Gehlen Catholic, which finished second at 340 and Remsen St. Mary's placed third at 343, also qualified for the 1A meet will be held at Ames Golf & Country Club.

Newell-Fonda senior Mason Dicks and Woodbury Central senior Chase Copeland qualified for the state meet as individuals after shooting 18-hole rounds of 73 and 79, respectively. Dicks was the district medalist, while Kingsley-Pierson senior Emerson Pratt was the runnerup with a round of 74.

Boyden-Hull and Western Christian punched their tickets to the Class 2A state meet at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames after finishing first and second, respectively, at the district at Emeralds Hills in Okoboji. Boyden-Hull had a team score of 321, one stroke lower than the Wolfpack.

Leo Klapperich of Osage was the medalist with a round of 72. OABCIG junior Axton Miller also advanced as an individual to the state meet after finishing as the runnerup with a score of 74.

At a 2A district at Carroll Country Club, Ridge View sophomore Gavin Vohs qualified for the state meet as an individual with a round of 76. Kuemper Catholic junior Maverick Schwabe finished as the medalist after shooting 72.

MOC-Floyd Valley easily won the Class 2A district at the Dutchmen's home course, Landsmeer in Orange City, with a team score of 287.

Gilbert, the runnerup with a score of 307, and Spencer also advanced to the 3A state tournament at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.

Storm Lake sophomore Charlie Dvergsten and Hampton-Dumont senior Michael Showalter qualified for the state meet after shooting scores of 76 and 77, respectively.

MOC-FV senior Davis Korver was the medalist with a round of 68, and his teammate, senior Isaiah Hulshof, was the runnerup with a score of 70.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story had incomplete results.