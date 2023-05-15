MOC-Floyd Valley and Spencer advanced Monday for the Class 2A boys state golf tournament, while Kingsley-Pierson, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Remsen St. Mary's qualified for the Class 1A state tournaments in Ames.

Kingsley-Pierson won the 1A district at Willow Creek in Le Mars with a team score of 324. Host Gehlen finished second at 340 and St. Mary's placed third at 343.

MOC-Floyd Valley won the 2A district at its home course, Landsmeer in Orange City, with a team score of 287. Gilbert finished second with 307. Spencer and Hampton-Dumont-CAL tied for third with 324.

The 2A state golf tournament will take place at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames while the 1A meet will be held at Ames Golf & Country Club, May 22-23.