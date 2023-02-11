HULL, Iowa -- After coming up short in a state wrestling championship match last season, Cale Morrow will get another shot at his first individual crown this week.

The Akron-Westfield junior qualified for the state tournament Saturday after winning a Class 1A district title at Western Christian High School. Morrow moved his record to 34-1 with a technical fall over Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire freshman Caleb Swedin in the 113-pound championship match.

Morrow lost 3-1 to No. 1 seed Caleb Coffin of Don Bosco in the 2022 Class 1A finals at 106 pounds.

Two other top-ranked area wrestlers looking for their first state titles also qualified Saturday for the Class 1A state tournament, which starts Wednesday in Des Moines.

West Sioux' Mikey Baker, a three-time state medalist, won the 145-pound district title at Hull by injury over Woodbury Central's Ryder Koele. Baker improved his record to 32-2.

Westwood senior Jackson Dewald stayed unbeaten, winning by fall over Hinton's Brooks Binnebose in the 195-pound district finals at the district in Onawa. Dewald, who has been a state runner up for two straight years, ran his record to 43-0.

Kingsley-Pierson won the team title at the district at Hull, with four Panthers qualifing for the state tournament. Winning district titles for K-P were Carson Seuntjens at 132 and Tyler Orzechowski at 138.

Hinton captured the district team title at the district at West Monona High School, sending six of their wrestlers to the traditional state tournament. Capturing individual district crowns Saturday for the Blackhawks were Ethan Sachau at 127 and Gabe Anderson at 170.

Class 1A at Western Christian, Hull

Team scores: 1. Kingsley-Pierson 157; 2. West Sioux 140; 3. Pocahontas Area 126; 4. Woodbury Central 123.5; 5. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 101; 6. Akron-Westfield 83.5; 7. Alta/Aurelia 75; 8. Sibley-Ocheyedan 64; 9. Western Christian 48; 10. Sioux Central 47.5

106 -- 1st place: Eli Rieb (29-12) Alta/Aurelia; 2nd place: Evan Jagodzinske (24-17) Kingsley-Pierson

113 -- 1st place: Cael Morrow (34-1) Akron-Westfield; 2nd place: Caleb Swedin (37-3) Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

120 -- 1st place: Kaben Morrow (28-5) Sioux Central; 2nd place: Gavin Wiig (32-9) K-P

126 -- 1st place: Jadyn Friedrichs (39-3) A-W; 2nd place: Keagen Riley (25-4) Sioux Central

132 -- 1st place: Carson Seuntjens (44-4) K-P; 2nd place: Dustin Van Oort (23-8) West Sioux

138 -- 1st place: Tyler Orzechowski (37-10) K-P; 2nd place: Dawson Beyer (40-10) Sibley-Ocheyedan

145 -- 1st place: Mikey Baker (32-2) West Sioux; 2nd place: Ryder Koele (32-8) Woodbury Central

152 -- 1st place: Zack Butler (34-9) WC; 2nd place: Verde Klocke (29-13) Pocahontas

160 -- 1st place: Max McGill (31-2) WC; 2nd place: Ryan Sommerlot (31-15) Pocahontas

170 -- 1st place: Jordan Saul (37-8) GTRA; 2nd place: Kaden Stites (36-13) Alta/Aurelia

182 -- 1st place: Deontez Williams (39-4) Pocahontas; 2nd place: Blase Sanford (17-10) WC

195 -- 1st place: Ian Blowe (24-5) A-W; 2nd place: Alex Welander (27-15) Pocahontas

220 -- 1st place: Gavin DeHoogh (28-11) Western Christian; 2nd place: Clayton Schroeder (18-11) GTRA

285: 1st place: Keegan McMillan (29-3) West Sioux; 2nd place: Joseph Sanders (31-4) Pocahontas

Class 1A at West Monona, Onawa

Team scores: 1. Hinton 189; 2. West Monona-Whiting 151; 3. Westwood 139; 4. Kuemper Catholic 138; 5. MVAOCOU 128; 6. Missouri Valley 89.5; 7. East Sac County 51; 8. Lawton-Bronson 45; 9. South Central Calhoun 33; 10. West Harrison, Mondamin 4

106 -- 1st place: Jesse Burton (33-7) Westwood; 2nd place: Caleb Hoffman (29-15) Kuemper

113 -- 1st place: Eli Becerra (43-2) Missouri Valley; 2nd place: Owen Nepple (25-14) Kuemper

120 -- 1st place: Owen Scott (32-7) Westwood; 2nd: Bradyn Burns (42-13) East Sac County

126 -- 1st place: Ethan Sachau (26-3) Hinton; 2nd place: TJ Nutt (40-6) MVAOCOU

132 -- 1st place: Riley Parkis (35-5) Kuemper; 2nd place: Mark Gant (39-9) Hinton

138 -- 1st place: Charlie Veit (46-5) East Sac; 2nd place: Evan Meadows (44-6) West Monona-Whiting

145 -- 1st place: Riley Radke (45-11) MV; 2nd place: Brock Nattress (47-5) South Central Calhoun

152 -- 1st place: Grant Russell (22-4) WMW; 2nd place: Jackson Kounkel (36-13) Hinton

160 -- 1st place: Kaden Broer (47-2) WMW; 2nd place: Ben Hansen (42-11) MV

170 -- 1st place: Gabe Anderson (35-12) Hinton; 2nd place: Will Healy (31-15) Kuemper

182 -- 1st place: Kolby Scott (42-1) MVAOCOU; 2nd place: Jacob Bishop (32-15) Hinton

195 -- 1st place: Jackson Dewald (43-0) Westwood; 2nd place: Brooks Binneboese (27-9) Hinton

220 -- 1st place: Brayden Tew (41-8) WMW; 2nd place: Marcus Silva (25-13) Lawton-Bronson

285 -- 1st place: Jace Henderson (38-7) MVAOCOU; 2nd place: Vinny Zappia (26-19) MV