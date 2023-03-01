DES MOINES – Central Lyon set the tone early on defense. Addison Klosterbuer delivered the daggers from deep later.

In combination it was lethal as the second-seeded Lions rolled to a 66-30 victory over Panorama Wednesday in a Class 2A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

Central Lyon advanced to semifinal against Pocahontas Area at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

In Wednesday's quarterfinal, the Lions (23-0) held the Panthers to 25 percent shooting, 18 percent (7 of 38) through three quarters, while Klosterbuer tied an all-time state tournament record with eight 3-pointers as part of a 30 point game.

“I think the first two minutes we established our defense and that is our biggest thing,” Central Lyon head coach Heather Grafing said. “I just thought our defense got rolling, and I felt that momentum kept going through four quarters.

“I know our offense, yeah Addy hit the eight 3’s and our offense did great, but truly we are a team that focuses on defense. It always seems our defense triggers our offensive energy we have.”

While the Lions defense forced only eight turnovers, they harassed Panorana all over the half court and rarely did the Panthers have an uncontested shot.

In the first half, the Lions held the Panthers to just 20 percent shooting (5 of 25), including 0 for 7 from 3-point range as they built a 34-12 halftime advantage.

Central Lyon scored the first six points of the game and lead 15-5 after one quarter, but then the Lions kicked it into high gear in the second as back-to-back 3-pointers by Klosterbuer and Dionne Jansma pushed Central Lyon’s lead to 26-7.

Up 22 at half, the Lions opened the second half on a 17-0 run that effectively was the knockout punch for Panorama. During that span Klosterbuer hit a two 3-pointers. Then Klosterbuer hit three-consecutive triples to open the fourth, her eighth coming with 5:42 left to tie the state record for 3-pointers made in a single game.

Pocahontas Area’s Elle Ruffridge set that mark in a 2017 game.

“The past couple of games I didn’t shoot very well,” Klosterbeur said. “So before the state tournament I went to the gym a lot and got a lot of shots in and it just feels good they go in here on the big stage.”

The Lions got contributions across the board in addition to Klosterbeur’s big game. Desta Hoogendoorn had 16 points and nine rebounds, leading an effort on the boards that saw Central Lyon out-rebound Panorama, 41-18.

Afton Schlumbohm had a great floor game with eight assists, two steals to just one turnover.

“Awesome,” Grafing said of the getting multiple great contributions. “One person you maybe didn’t didn’t even notice is Riley Weiler. Riley is just a blue-collar kid. We gave her a tough defensive assignment tonight with their leading scorer, a girl (Tyme Boettger) that can score in multiple ways and Riley just did a phenomenal job on her.

“One thing about this group that I am so proud of is they all know their roles and they all play their roles so well and serve their teammates through that.”

Weiler held Boettger, who averaged 14.7 points a game coming in, to nine points, but Boettger was just 3 of 18 from the field, including 0 of 9 from 3-point range.

PANORAMA (30) – Kaitlin Kent 0-0 0-0 0, Mia Waddle 2-11 1-2 5, Tyme Boettcher 3-18 3-3 9, Zoey Hambleton 2-5 0-0 4, Jaiden Sellers 4-9 0-0 8, McKenna Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Lindy Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Cress 0-2 1-2 1, Faith Recker 0-0 0-0 0, Cayden Iredale 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsey Laabs 0-0 0-0 0, Elah Malloy 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Lutz 0-1 0-0 0, Jazmyn Sellers 1-1 1-1 3, Arilyn Steenblock 0-0 0-0 0, Addie Astley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-47 6-8 30.

CENTRAL LYON (66) – Afton Schlumbohm 1-5 0-0 2, Addison Klosterbuer 11-15 0-0 30, Dionne Jansma 4-7 0-0 9, Desta Hoggendoorn 7-11 2-6 16, Riley Weiler 0-4 1-2 1, Ashlyn Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Mariah Gerleman 0-0 0-0 0, Kadence Boender 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Austin 1-2 0-2 2, Kaylee Fluit 1-1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Danika Hoogendoorn 0-1 0-0 0, Georgie Oedekoven 0-0 0-0 0, Shyanne Struckman 0-0 0-0 0. Aubrey Metzger 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-49 3-10 66.

Panorama;5;7;6;12 – 30

Central Lyon;15;19;19;13 – 66

3-point goals – Pano 0-13 (Waddle 0-2, Boettcher 0-9, Cress 0-1, Lutz 0-1) CL 9-16 (Schlumbohm 0-1, Klosterbuer 8-12, Jansma 1-3). Rebounds – Pano 18 (Jai Sellers 6). CL 41 (Hoggendoorn 9). Assists – Pano 3 (Three with one). CL 18 (Schlumbohm 8). Steals – Pano 6 (Sellers 2). CL 6 (Schlumbohm 2). Turnovers – Panorama 8 (Sellers 2, Cress 2). Central Lyon 13 (Fluit 3, Davis 3). Total fouls – Panorama 7, Central Lyon 12. Fouled out – None.