DES MOINES -- Entering the state wrestling tournament this week, Ayden Hoag looked to finish in the top four in his weight class.

The Le Mars junior more than accomplished his goal, winning the third place match at 220 pounds over Denison-Schleswig's Jaxon Hildebrand with a 3-0 decision Saturday.

Hoag lost to Logan Huckfelt of Spencer, 4-3, in the quarterfinals at 220 pounds. This season, Huckfelt moved up to 285. The senior finished sixth after dropping a fifth place consolation match Saturday morning.

Looking ahead to his senior year, Hoag said he's contemplating moving up a class himself. One factor weighing on his decision is the Iowa High School Athletic Association's new weight class system for the 2023-24 season.

"I have a goal of moving to heavyweight, especially with the new weight class moving to 215," he said. "We'll just see where I'm at. My goal is to get to 250 this summer, just eat a lot, get in the weight room. I'll see how big I am next fall."

Hoag, who raised his record to 44-2 Saturday, recorded the top finish for a Class 3A wrestler from Northwest Iowa in this week's tournament.

A total of 22 wrestlers from The Journal's circulation area earned medals at this week's state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines by placing eighth or higher, including three Class 1A state champions: Cael Morrow of Akron-Westfield at 113, Mikey Baker of West Sioux at 145, and Jackson Dewald of Westwood at 195.

Sheldon/South O'Brien junior Jarrett Roos, who suffered his first loss of the season in the Class 2A semifinals Friday, bounced back to claim third place at 182. Roos pinned Zach Adelmund of Dike-New Hartford in the third-place match Saturday.

Three Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestlers made the medal stand, led by senior Ty Koedam who placed second at 145 pounds.

Ty's younger brother, Bo, placed fourth for the second straight year after dropping a heart-breaking 4-3 decision to Zach Adelmund of Dike-New Hartford in the third-place match at Class 2A 132 pounds. Wild pulled out the victory with a reversal in the final seconds.

Ellington won his first state medal after posting a 6-1 decision over Austin Scranton of Anamosa in the fifth place Class 2A match at 170 pounds.

"It feels amazing," Ellington said. "It show my capabilities and the result of all the hard work that I've put in during the season."

Kaden Broer of West Monona-Whiting placed fourth in Class 1A at 160. In addition to Ellington, four other area wrestles finished fifth -- Jace Mulder of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in Class 2A at 182, Max McGill of Woodbury Central at 160 in Class 1A, Kolby Scott of MVAOCOU in Class 1A at 182 and Ian Blowe of Akron-Westfield in Class 1A at 195.

Jack Wajda of Spirit Lake Park finished sixth in Class 1A at 160, and three area Class 1A wrestlers -- Carson Seuntjens of Kingsley-Pierson (132), Noah Strantz of Okoboji-HMS (160) and Ryan Bahnson of West Lyon won seventh place matches Saturday.

Coy De Boer of Sheldon/South O'Brien in Class 2A at 152 and Ethan Sachau of Hinton in Class 1A at 126 both finished eighth.