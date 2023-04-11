LE MARS, Iowa -- Le Mars Sione Fifta claimed a double win at the Bulldogs' Don Shilling Memorial Invitational Tuesday.

In the 100, the senior tied with Spencer's Miles Robbins in identical times of 11.26. In the high jump, Fifta cleared 6-06. His teammate Wanding Hosnyang also reached that height. The jumps appeaer to be below the "blue line" for both Bulldogs to qualify for the Drake Relays later this month.

Fifta also finished second in the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.03, behind Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Easton Wheeler, who recorded a time of 22.88.

Sioux City North's Gabe Nash won the 3200-meter run in a time of 9:16.68, more than a minute ahead of the second-place finisher Trace Obbink of LeMars at 10:38.22. Nash, a University of Nebraska recruit, recorded the second-fastest time in the 3200 this season, qualifying for the Drake Relays.

Nash, who has the fasted time in the state in the 800-meters this season (1:53:90) did not compete in that race at Le Mars Tuesday. His teammate, Natnael Kifle, won the 800 in a time of 1:59.88.

Spencer won the boys team title with 125 points, ahead of second-place Le Mars with 115.

Le Mars won the girls team title, collecting 162 points, compared to 105 for second-place Sioux City East.

Le Mars swept the girls shot put and discus, with Libby Leraas winning the discus with a toss of 89-09, ahead of Kirby's second-place 88-04 throw. Kirby won the shot put with a toss of 31-07, with Leraas a close second with a 31-04 throw.

Below are the full boys and girls team results and the top three finishers in each event.

Boys final standings

1. Spencer, 125

2. LeMars, 115

3. Sioux City East, 98

4, Sioux City North, 97

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 84

6. Bishop Heelan, 61

7. Sioux City West. 8

100-meter dash

1. Sione Fifita, LeMars, 11.26

2. Miles Robbins, Spencer, 11.26

3. Demarico Young, Sioux City North, 11.41

200-meter dash

1. Easton Wheeler, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 22.88

2. Sione Fifita, LeMars, 23.03

3. Drew Uhl, Bishop Heelan, 23.44

400-meter dash

1. Evan Janzen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 51.36

2. Beau Wadle, LeMars, 52.27

3. Nick Hinkel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 54.12

800-meter run

1. Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North, 1:59.88

2. Sergio Tello, Spencer, 2:05.59

3. Trace Obbink, LeMars, 2:06.86

1600-meter run

1. Raul Gomez, Sioux City North, 4:52.66

2. Aaron Lee, LeMars, 4:59.86

3. Noah Fullhart, Spencer, 5:00.66

110-meter hurdles

1. Hunter Wauhob, Bishop Heelan, 15.76

2. Weston Johnson, Spencer, 16.37

3. Brody Comstock, Sioux City East, 16.48

400-meter hurdles

1. Preston Pitts, Spencer. 56.65

2. Brody Comstock, Sioux City East, 59.10

3. James Arlt, Bishop Heelan, 59.23

3200-meter run

1. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North, 9:16.68

2. Trace Obbink, LeMars, 10:38.22

3. Aaron Lee, LeMars, 11:07.79

Long jump

1. Dayton Harrell, Sioux City North, 20-07

2. Destiny Adams, Sioux City East. 20-02

3. Jack Berends, Spencer, 19-06

High jump

1. Sione Fifita, LeMars, 6-06

2. Wanding Hosnyang, LeMars, 6-06

3. Robert Johnson, Sioux City West, 6-00

Shot put

1. Blake Hogancamp, Sioux City East, 50-11

2. Kaleb Cline, Spencer, 45-10

3. Alex Wilson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 45-00

Discus

1. Carson Mclnerney, Bishop Heelan, 151-03

2. Juan DeAnda, Sioux City East, 133-10

3. Evan Jalas, LeMars, 131-07

4x100-meter relay

1. Spencer, 44.08

2. Bishop Heelan, 44.45

3. Sioux City North, 50.50

4x200-meter relay

1. Spencer, 1:31.07

2. Sioux City East, 1:31.36

3. Bishop Heelan, 1:36.08

4x400-meter relay

1. Sioux City East, 3:34.27

2. Sioux City North, 3:38.60

3. Spencer, 3:43.14

400x800-meter relay

1. Spencer, 8:40.13

2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9:05.59

3. Sioux City North, 9:06.08

800-meter relay

1. Spencer, 1:35.54

2. Sioux City East. 1:35.56

3. LeMars, 1:38.33

1600-meter relay

1. Sioux City North, 3:37.12

2. Spencer, 3:49.48

3. Sioux City East, 4:08.13

400x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay

1. Spencer, 1:02.70

2. Bishop Heelan, 1:06.65

3. Sioux City North, 1:09.00

Final girls standings

Le Mars 162

Sioux City East 105

Sioux City West 95

Bishop Heelan 86

Sioux City North 71

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53

100-meter dash

1. Kellesse Heard, Sioux City West, 12.95

2. Grace Erick, Sioux City East, 13.08

3. Madi Huls, Le Mars, 13.19

200-meter dash

1. Madi Huls, LeMars, 26.66

2. Grace Erick, Sioux City East, 26.79

3. Alize Rau, Bishop Heelan, 27.70

400-meter dash

1. Yanelli Luna, Sioux City North, 1:02.66

2. Sienna Kass, LeMars, 1:04.28

3. Ava Wiltgen, Bishop Heelan, 1:04.67

800-meter run

1. Reese Bleeker, Bishop Heelan, 2:35.66

2. Delaney Saulsbury, Bishop Heelan, 2:38.32

3. Sophia Karras, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 2:40.65

400-meter hurdles

1. Ariana Klein, Sioux City North, 1:09.04

2. Jennie Brent -Ferguson, LeMars, 1:21.35

3. Abby Hammer, Sioux City West, 1:22.04

Long jump

1. Olivia Mentzer, Sioux City East, 16-08.50

2. Maya Augustine, Sioux City West, 16-03

3. Grace Erick, Sioux City East, 16-00.50

Hight jump

1. Kenya Harris, Sioux City West, 5-00

2. Imani Vogt, Bishop Heelan, 4-08

3. Mackenzie Clifford, Bishop Heelan, 4-06

Shot put

1. Addison Kibby, LeMars, 31-07

2. Libby Leraas, LeMars, 31-04

3. Lulu Vaul, Sioux City West, 31-02

Discus

1. Libby Leraas, LeMars, 89-09

2. Addison Kibby, LeMars, 88-04

3. Hannah Burge, Sioux City West, 86-04

4x400-meter relay

1. Sioux City East, 52.20

2. Bishop Heelan, 54.62

3. Sioux City North, 59.34

4x200-meter relay

1. Sioux City East. 1:49.86

2. Sioux City North, 2:02.20

3. Bishop Heelan, 2:03.12

4x400-meter relay

1. Sioux City North, 4:26.59

2. Bishop Heelan, 4:32.53

3. Sioux City East, 4:45.34

400x800-meter relay

1. Bishop Heelan, 10:20.85

2. LeMars, 10:45.43

3. Sioux City North, 11:02.45

800-meter run

1. LeMars, 1:51.98

2. Sioux City North, 1:54.42

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 2:00.82

1600-meter relay

1. Sioux City North, 4:56.65

2. Sioux City East, 5:10.26