FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Ayden Hoag of LeMars and Wyatt Heying of Spencer won individual titles at an Iowa High School Athletic Association Class 3A district tournament Saturday in Fort Dodge.

A total of 15 area wrestlers qualified for the state tournament this week in Des Moines. In Class 3A, the top three finishers in each weight class advance to state.

Hoag increased his record to 41-1 with a fall over West Des Moines Dowling's Ralston Rumley in the 220-pound district championship match at Fort Dodge Saturday.

The junior was one of six Bulldogs who qualified for the state tournament.

Heying won the 132-pound district title with a fall over Fort Dodge's Rylee Brown.

The sophomore is one of seven Tigers headed to the traditional state tournament.

East freshman Danny Cleveland was the only wrestler from one of Sioux City's three public high schools to qualify for the state meet. Cleveland (26-7) finished second at 113 pounds after losing by fall in the district finals to Fort Dodge's Dru Ayala.

Class 3A area state qualifiers

106 -- 3rd place: Connor Stickrod (28-16) Spencer

113 -- 2nd place: Danny Cleveland (26-7) Sioux City East; 3rd place: Gabe Cauthron (28-11) Spencer

120 -- 3rd place: Brock Hessenius (28-20) Le Mars

132 -- 1st place: Wyatt Heying (25-13) Spencer

138 -- 3rd place: Levi Johnson (24-9) Spencer

145 -- 2nd place: Keegan Kayser (31-15) Le Mars; 3rd place: Cohen Roth (12-16) Spencer

152 -- 2nd place: Kade Johnson (30-11) Spencer

160 -- 3rd place: Alex Allen (36-11) Le Mars

170 -- 3rd place: Jace Fullhart (25-14) Spencer

182 -- 3rd place: Evan Jalas (34-12) Le Mars

195 -- 2nd place: Camden Feuerhelm (34-10) Le Mars

220 -- 1st place: Ayden Hoag (41-1) Le Mars

285 -- 2nd place: Logan Huckfelt (33-3) Spencer; 3rd place: Aiden Phillips (31-11) Storm Lake