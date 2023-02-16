DES MOINES -- Ayden Hoag and Logan Huckfelt will wrestle Thursday night for spots in the Class 3A state semi-finals.

Hoag, a senior from Le Mars, and Huckfelt, a junior from Spencer, advanced to the quarterfinals after winning opening matches Wednesday at the Iowa High School Athletic Association's traditional state tournament.

In last year's state tournament, Huckfelt edged Hoag 4-3 in the 285-pound quarterfinals.

This season, Hoag dropped down a weight to 220. The No. 5 seed at 220 at the Class 3A state tournament, Hoag won by 15-4 major decision over Caden Wetherell of Waverly-Shell Rock Wednesday. Boosting his record to 43-1, Hoag will meet No. 4 seed Jason Hidebrand of Denison-Schleswig in the quarterfinals Thursday night.

Huckfelt won his first state medal last season, placing third with a 29-7 mark. The No. 5 seed at 285 in this week's state tournament, the junior won by fall over Dalton Hearne of Urbandale in the Round of 16 Wednesday. Huckfelt, who improved to 35-3, will square off with No. 4 seed Kyler Hall of Ames in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Spencer qualified eight wrestlers for the state tournament, and Le Mars sent six. All remain alive for medals, with a chance to win top 8 places through wrestlebacks Thursday and into the weekend.

Besides Huckfelt, two Tigers posted wins in the first round Wednesday. At 113 pounds, Gabe Cauthron, 29-12, won by fall over Ashton Grace (Ottumwa) 41-6, but then dropped a major decision to Aiden Serrano of Carlisle. Spencer's Wyatt Heying, 26-14, won by major decision over CJ Kammiller of Epworth, Western Dubuque in the first round at 120, but then lost by fall to Brayden Parke of Linn-Mar.

At 195 pounds, Camden Feuerhelm, 35-11, won by technical fall over Jack Cahill of Ankeny Centennial in the first round Wednesday, but then lost by fall to North Scott's AJ Petersen.

East freshman Danny Cleveland, the only wrestler from Sioux City's three public high schools to qualify for the state tournament, narrowly lost his opening match Wednesday. Indianola's Jensen Dyer won 10-8 in sudden victory in the 113-pound match. Cleveland received a bye for the first consolation round, and remains in medal contention with wrestlebacks ahead.

Here are results of Class 3A matches Wednesday involving Journal circulation teams.

CLASS 3A

106

Champ. Round 1 - Connor Stickrod (Spencer) 29-17 won by fall over Jayden Luna (Bettendorf) 26-17 (Fall 1:11)

Champ. Round 2 - Cale Vandermark (Ankeny Centennial) 41-6 won by fall over Stickrod (Fall 1:56)

113

Jensen Dyer (Indianola) 27-15 won in sudden victory - 1 over Danny Cleveland (Sioux City East) 26-8 (SV-1 10-8)

Cons. Round 1 - Cleveland received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Cauthron (Spencer) 29-12 won by fall over Ashton Grace (Ottumwa) 41-6 (Fall 3:04)

Champ. Round 2 - Aiden Serrano (Carlisle) 37-5 won by major decision over Cauthron (MD 15-4)

120

Champ. Round 1 - Jonathon Ryan (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 30-14 won by fall over Brock Hessenius (LeMars) 28-21 (Fall 5:42)

Cons. Round 1 - Hessenius received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Heying (Spencer) 26-14 won by major decision over CJ Kammiller (Epworth, Western Dubuque) 24-17 (MD 11-1)

Champ. Round 2 - Brayden Parke (Linn-Mar) 27-2 won by fall over Heying (Fall 3:31)

138

Champ. Round 1 - Jake Mitchell (Iowa City, City High) 26-7 won by decision over Levi Johnson (Spencer) 24-10 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Johnson received a bye

145

Champ. Round 1 - Jordan Rial (Bondurant-Farrar) 25-10 won by decision over Keegan Kayser (LeMars) 31-16 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 1 - Kayser received a bye

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Paxton (Waterloo West) 26-9 won by tech fall over Cohen Roth (Spencer) 12-17 (TF-1.5 4:54 (20-4))

Cons. Round 1 - Roth received a bye

152

Champ. Round 1 - Jahkari Clark (Valley, West Des Moines) 33-17 won by decision over Kade Johnson (Spencer) 30-12 (Dec 10-7)

Cons. Round 1 - Johnson received a bye

160

Champ. Round 1 - Colin Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) 35-10 won by decision over Alex Allen (LeMars) 36-12 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Allen received a bye

170

Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Van Kley (Pella) 39-8 won by fall over Jace Fullhart (Spencer) 25-15 (Fall 2:53)

Cons. Round 1 - Fullhart received a bye

182

Champ. Round 1 - Cole Rettenmaier (Dubuque Hempstead) 19-4 won by decision over Evan Jalas (LeMars) 34-13 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 1 - Jalas received a bye

195

Champ. Round 1 - Camden Feuerhelm (LeMars) 35-11 won by tech fall over Jack Cahill (Ankeny Centennial) 17-19 (18-3)

Champ. Round 2 - AJ Petersen (North Scott) 40-5 won by fall over Feuerhelm (Fall 0:20)

220

Champ. Round 1 - Ayden Hoag (LeMars) 42-1 received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Hoag won by major decision over Caden Wetherell (Waverly-Shell Rock) 30-8 (MD 15-4)

285

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Huckfelt (Spencer) 34-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 - Huckfelt won by fall over Dalton Hearne (Urbandale) 27-12 (Fall 3:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Jamal Neeway (Waukee Northwest) 20-9 won by fall over Aiden Phillips (Storm Lake) 31-12 (Fall 2:39)

Cons. Round 1 - Phillips received a bye