SIOUX CITY -- A leaking roof led to a late-night wait to learn which teams would claim the last two spots in the quarterfinals of the NAIA women's basketball tournament.

The last two Round of 16 games at the Tyson Events Center were delayed by over two hours each after officials discovered water dripping through the ceiling onto the court. The repairs appeared to include placing large blue buckets in the rafters high above the court, in the area where the leak was detected.

The Thomas More (Ky.) vs. Cumberlands (Ky.) game, originally set for 6 p.m., had a tipoff instead around 8:30 p.m. That caused the Dordt vs. Montana Western game, originally set to begin at 8 p.m., to be pushed back until at least around 10:30 p.m.

Officials discovered water on the floor following the 3 p.m. game matching Dakota State (S.D.) and Carroll (Montana.)

In the first upset of the 16-team tournament, No. 6 seed Dakota State knocked off the second seeded Fighting Saints, 82-72.

After trailing 19-14 after the first period, the Trojans rallied in the second quarter to tie the score at 33 at halftime.

With the score still tied entering the final period, Dakota State outscored Carroll 33-23 to claim the surprise victory.

Savannah Walsdorf's 20 points led four Trojans in double figures. Sidney Fick came off the bench to add 19, followed by Elsie Aslesen (13) and Lilli Mackley (12).

Carroll's Maddie Gerritz led all scorers with 24 points. Jamie Pickens added 17 and Kyndall Keller had 11 for the Fighting Saints, who end the season 27-6.

Dakota State (28-6) moves on to face No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyn in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Indiana Wesleyn beat No. 4 seed Briar Cliff 88-77 in the first game Tuesday.

In the early quarterfinal games Wednesday, No. 3 seed Marian (Ind.) will face No. 1 seed Central Methodist (Mo.) at 11 a.m. Marian knocked off Westwood (Calif.), 68-57, while unbeaten Central Methodist got past Texas Wesleyan, 74-68.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, No. 2 seed Clarke will square off with No. 1 seed Campbellsville (KY) at 1 p.m. Cambellsville raced past Rio Grande (Ohio) 96-87 Monday, while Clarke outdistanced Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 87-75.

Thomas More, the defending national champion, blasted Cumberlands 91-61 late Tuesday night. The Saints, a No. 1 seed, will face the winner of the Dordt-Montana Western game in a quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Dordt game had not yet started as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Check back at siouxcityjournal.com for updates Wednesday morning.