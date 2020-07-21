LOCAL AUTO RACING ROUNDUP: Ethan Braaksma gets IMCA Modifieds Dirt Knights win

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Ethan Braaksma picked up top prize during the Dirt Knight Tour series opener which was held at Park Jefferson Speedway on Monday.
Braaksma started in the fifth position but worked his way through the pack to gain the top spot. He worked past Sioux City's Bob Moore, who finished in second place. The Newton, Iowa, driver held onto the lead and crossed the checkered flag to claim the victory during the Dirt Knights Tour IMCA Modifieds A-Feature race.
In the IMCA J&J Fitting Stock Cars race, Justin Luinenburg finished second in his heat and started ninth in the 15-lap, 11-car A-Feature. Starting the back didn't slow down Luineberg as he got to the front of the pack. He held off Sioux City's Travis Barker for the feature victory.
In the IMCA SportMods, Sioux City's Cody Thompson continued his hot streak at Park Jefferson. Cody Thompson won his heat and started in seventh in the 15-lap, 15-car race. Brian Osantowski was one spot ahead of him and the two worked their way to the front with Thompson grabbing the lead. He didn't let up as Thompson finished as the winner in the A-Feature.
In the IMCA Hobby Stocks, Andy Hoffman pushed by Elk Point's Tony Fetterman but the Sioux City driver was able to hold him off both times. First Hoffman held off Hoffman in the heat and then Fetterman moved up from fifth to challenge Hoffman in the A-Feature. But Hoffman went on to beat Fetterman again for the victory.
In the IMCA Stevenson Hardware RACESaver Sprint Cars, Mike Moore won his heat and that set up a tight race with Jesse Lindberg in the A-Feature. Lindberg won his heat and started in the top position but Moore was in the No. 2 position and earned the top spot, holding off Lindberg for the feature victory.
The next race at Park Jefferson is Aug. 1.
New Raceway Park July 19 Results
JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Sunday saw 78 cars at the New Raceway Park and Jim Thies finished the night in a big way with a IMCA Modifieds feature win.
Harvey VandeWeerd and Thies paced the field to start with VandeWeerd grabbing the lead but in corner four, Thies ducked under him to lead lap one. There was a caution and plenty of movement behind Thies but nothing changed in the top spot as Thies took the checkered flag for the victory.
The first feature was the Professional Concrete IMCA Northern Sportmods. Chris DeMara and Luke Jackson started in the front with Jackson grabbing the early lead. Keith Sanders was in the second spot and on lap five, Sanders worked his way to the lead. There was movement behind him but Sanders and led to the checkered flag for the win.
Dellas Williams and Kyle Davis started the Coney's Used Cars IMCA Hobby Stocks out in front with Davis jumped out to the top spot with Craig Clift in fourth. On lap three, Clift worked his way into second and then on lap five, Clift made it past Davis for the lead. The next lap, Clift had to slow down because of lap traffic and Davis grabbed the lead back. After a caution, Clift worked his way from third to first, passing Davis. This time Clift was able to hold onto the lead even after a couple of cautions for the victory.
In the M&T Motorsports IMCA Sport Compacts, Brandon Fedeler and Kyle Reed paced the group to start and Reed grabbed the early lead with Anthony Clark in fourth place. Clark quickly worked his way into third place and by lap four, Clark was in second. On lap five, Clark made his move and got past Reed for the top spot. He led the rest of the way to take the checkered flag.
The fourth class was the J&J Fittings IMCA Stock Cars with James McCabe and Sid Mosher out in front to start with McCabe moving into the top spot. On lap two, Todd Gereau moved into second place and two laps later, he worked past McCabe for the lead. After a restart on lap eight, Gereau continued to lead and Ryan Harris moved into fourth. Harris got to third place and on lap nine, he made contact with Travis Barker, who got a flat, which led to a caution. Harris spun but kept moving to stay in second place. On the final lap, Harris took advantage of an opportunity and moved past Gereau to claim the late victory.
Racing continues at the New Raceway Park on Sunday, July 26, with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing to follow.
Saturday results from Park Jefferson
JEFFERSON, S.D. -- South Sioux City's Ricky Stephan didn't have to go far to pick up a win on Saturday at Park Jefferson Speedway.
Stephan finished second in his heat and claimed the fourth starting spot in the 20-lap IMCA Modifieds feature. While the rest of the starting front had its issues, Stephan remained in front and held off Jesse Rogotzke, who started 10th, and Chris Abelson, who started 15th, to claim the feature victory.
In the IMCA J&J Fitting Stock Cars, Sioux City's Travis Barker won his feature, putting him in a good spot for the feature. Barker started second in the 14-lap, 18-car race and stayed in the front of the pack. He held off Jesse Sobbing, who came from ninth, as Barker picked up the feature victory.
In the IMCA SportMods, Sioux City's Cody Thompson didn't win his heat but was still able to best the rest of the pack in the feature. Thompson started in third and finished ahead of the car that started in front of him, Rusty Montagne, to pick up the SportMods feature victory.
Spencer's Jay Devries finished fourth in the IMCA Hobby Stocks heat race and started fifth in the feature race. However, he was able to work past Craig Clift, who started in the top spot, to cross the checkered flag in first place.
In the IMCA Fox 620 Sport Compacts, Spencer's Kaytee Devries worked from the fourth spot in the feature race into the top spot and held off Bubba Brown to pick up the victory.
Daniel Nekolite picked up the win in the IMCA Stevenson Hardware RACESaver Sprint Cars.
