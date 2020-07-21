LOCAL AUTO RACING ROUNDUP: Ethan Braaksma gets IMCA Modifieds Dirt Knights win

In the IMCA Stevenson Hardware RACESaver Sprint Cars, Mike Moore won his heat and that set up a tight race with Jesse Lindberg in the A-Feature. Lindberg won his heat and started in the top position but Moore was in the No. 2 position and earned the top spot, holding off Lindberg for the feature victory.

The next race at Park Jefferson is Aug. 1.

New Raceway Park July 19 Results

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Sunday saw 78 cars at the New Raceway Park and Jim Thies finished the night in a big way with a IMCA Modifieds feature win.

Harvey VandeWeerd and Thies paced the field to start with VandeWeerd grabbing the lead but in corner four, Thies ducked under him to lead lap one. There was a caution and plenty of movement behind Thies but nothing changed in the top spot as Thies took the checkered flag for the victory.

The first feature was the Professional Concrete IMCA Northern Sportmods. Chris DeMara and Luke Jackson started in the front with Jackson grabbing the early lead. Keith Sanders was in the second spot and on lap five, Sanders worked his way to the lead. There was movement behind him but Sanders and led to the checkered flag for the win.