Local Roundup: Morningside volleyball splits Saturday action

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Morningside volleyball earned it's first win of the 2022 regular season Saturday morning.

The Mustangs swept receiving votes Loyola 25-20. 25-23, 27-25.

Sydney Marlow led the Mustangs with 19 kills on a .250 hitting percentage. Payten Lode added 11 kills on a .476 hitting percentage.

Gillian DePauw recorded 36 assists.

Bridgeth Smith dug up 19 shots to lead Morningside. Emerson Smith added 12 digs and Payton Shoquist 10.

Emily Sheperis tallied 11 kills for Loyola.

Gracie Bailey tallied 18 assists and Simone Moreau 16 digs. Gabby Masiello added 12 assists.

WV Tech 3, Morningside 2: Morningside won the first set convincingly, but West Virginia Tech battled back to win in five sets Saturday morning.

West Virginia Tech won on sets scores of 8-25, 25-21, 25-14, 19-25, 15-9.

Sydney Marlow led Morningside with 25 kills and 18 digs.

Payten Lode added 13 kills.

Gillian DePauw recorded 47 assists and Bridget Smith 29 digs. Payton Shoquist tallied 13 digs for the Mustangs.

Brooklyn Cook and Ana Muniz Rocandio tallied 10 kills each for WVU Tech.

Ally Morris picked up 22 assists and 15 digs. Brooke Presley tallied 23 digs and Munix Rocandio added 21.

Ally Morris added 15 digs and Julia McClanahan 13 assists.

Morningside is back in action in Parkville, Missouri Friday. The Mustangs take on Park Friday, followed by Saint Mary and St. Ambrose Saturday in the Park University Tournament.

Friday

High School Football

Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Parker 0: The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies opened their season with a 50-0 win over Parker at Parker Friday night.

Lucas Hueser averaged 18.9 yards per carry on nine carries to total 170 yards Friday night. He reached the end zone three times for the Huskies.

Devon Schmitz added 93 yards and a score and Benjamin Swatek added a rushing score of his own.

Noah McDermott threw for 156 yards and two scores through the air. Both touchdown passes went to Schmitz, who had 51 receiving yards. Swatek led the team with 52 yard receiving.

Ray Travnicek threw for 40 yards for Parker. Jack Even and Charlie Patten rushed for 10 yards each and Patten tallied 20 yard receiving.

Hueser recorded an interception for the Huskies. Swatek and Caleb Niles recorded one sack each.

Levi Berens intercepted a pass for Parker.

Elk Point-Jefferson takes on Baltic at Baltic Friday.