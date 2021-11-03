Local sports personalities remember the life of Terry Hersom

SIOUX CITY — Terry Hersom embraced the Siouxland sports community, and the community embraced him right back.

Hersom, sports editor of The Sioux City Journal for more than 40 years, died of a heart attack Sunday in Chicago while he was on a trip to see the Bears play.

Hersom, a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, started at The Journal in November 1977, replacing longtime Journal sports editor Alex B. Stoddard, who retired in early 1978.

Before he arrived at The Journal, Hersom was the assistant sports editor at the Ottumwa Courier. Hersom’s full-time editing career came to an end on the final day of 2015.

Since then, Hersom covered the Sioux City Explorers and wrote a weekly column.

In his last column, which appeared in last Wednesday’s edition of The Journal, Hersom talked about whether Major League Baseball could save itself from going into a work stoppage in December.

Baseball was one of his many passions, especially the Sioux City Explorers.

Boyd Pitkin knew Hersom for many years, in his roles as both Briar Cliff baseball coach and as president of the Explorers. Pitkin said the one thing he would remember about Hersom was that he was a “family man.”

“I had the opportunity to coach his son at Briar Cliff for four years, and Terry was very involved with his family,” Pitkin said. “Even though his job made him be gone a lot, when he got the opportunity to do stuff with his family and support them, he was there for them.”

Explorers Manager Steve Montgomery said he and Hersom enjoyed a close relationship, when Hersom covered the X’s.

Montgomery said Hersom would always ask the tough questions.

“Terry had the duty of covering us almost every single night,” Montgomery said. “It was almost as if we had major league coverage. I always felt that Terry was very fair and forthright. Very much a professional. It’s a sad day.”

After many years of covering the X’s, Hersom became strictly a fan this past season. He could be seen most nights, perched in his front row seat, cheering on the local nine.

“When I saw him at the end of the season, he told me how proud he was of me, and ‘I’ll see you next year,’” Montgomery said. “You don’t envision this happening, and when it does, it’s a shock, it’s sad. My condolences go out to his family, his new wife, everybody that is involved. Terry touched a lot of people in Sioux City.”

Along with their professional interactions, Montgomery said that he and Hersom connected on a personal level after Hersom’s first wife, Linda, died in 2017.

Hersom married Linda Tewes in June 1970, following a courtship that began the year prior when Terry, strumming his guitar and singing folk songs in the student union at UNI, accepted a song request only on the condition that Linda sit next to him, according to a column he wrote at the time of his retirement. Linda was supportive of Terry’s work at the newspaper.

The couple had two children and several grandchildren. Hersom re-married. His current wife, Sam, is among those who survive him.

“Even though he was always calling to check in on my next move or anything like that, when his wife had passed away, he called me and we talked,” Montgomery said. “I had lost my dad back in 2001, so we talked more on a personal level, and that relationship continued. He would call and he would ask about my family, and I would ask about how his family was.

“We would just shoot the (expletive) for the first five to 10 minutes, and then he would be like ‘All right, who you looking at? Send me some names.”

Hersom enjoyed writing about prep and college sports, too. In a farewell column in the Dec. 27, 2015, edition of The Journal, he reflected on a great career.

“The homegrown heroes, male and female, I have seen grow up, especially the many I have come to know delightfully well,” Hersom said.

The coaches and athletes seemed to have loved Hersom right back. Hersom poured his heart into each story, compiling notes for each story and making sure each staffer had enough information to write the best possible story possible.

Even coaches like East High School boys basketball coach Ras Vanderloo were amazed at the work Hersom put in.

Vanderloo remembered the types of questions Hersom would ask, and he would go, “How would he possibly know that?

“You always knew Terry was going to be prepared,” Vanderloo said Tuesday. “He was very organized and very involved. He knew everything. I have a feeling he has a very big file somewhere of my family. He probably knows things about us that we don’t even know.”

Vanderloo remembered the first time he met Hersom. It wasn’t as a coach, however. The first interaction happened when Vanderloo was an East athlete.

Vanderloo had a breakout football game as a senior in the fall of 1982, and that prompted Hersom to feature him as Metro Athlete of the Week.

“It was like being interviewed for Sports Illustrated, it was a big deal,” Vanderloo said.

When Vanderloo moved from being an athlete to a coach, he was as appreciative of the coverage Hersom provided for the student-athletes of not only Sioux City, but the whole area.

“I’ve told the kids, you don’t know how lucky you are to get the coverage that you do,” Vanderloo said. “Terry was the main reason behind that. That doesn’t happen everywhere.”

Returning Heelan girls basketball coach Darron Koolstra also saw Hersom as a larger-than-life figure.

“He just wanted to do his job and get as much info as he could. He asked a lot of really good questions,” Koolstra said. I reached out with other coaches (Sunday) after he passed and the response was the same that I had. It was shocking. We didn’t expect this.”

Koolstra remembered the amount of times he ran into Hersom at X’s games or even at the grocery store, and every conversation revolved around the passion Hersom had for prep, college and pro sports.

Hersom also had a passion for track and field. The sport paid the favor right back in 2019.

The Iowa High School Track and Field Coaches Association awarded Hersom with the LaVere Kloster Service Award, for his coverage in track and field.

One of the sport’s other top advocates, former University of South Dakota sports information director Mike Mahon, remembered the first time Mahon met Hersom.

Mahon was in his first year with the Coyotes while Hersom was building his reputation. Mahon paid a visit to The Journal office to meet Hersom, and a friendship instantly formed.

“I asked him what I could do to make his job easier, and we hit it off right away,” Mahon said. “He took more pride in Siouxland athletes distinguishing themselves at the national level. He fought to make sure each athlete got their due credit.”

Hersom made an effort to make sure track and field got its attention in The Journal. He made annual visits to the Drake Relays and the Iowa state track and field meet.

“Terry loved the Drake Relays,” Mahon said. “He knew his track and field. You could count on him to cover premier running events.”

Charlie Hildebrand, a former Journal sports reporter, called Hersom a "legend in Siouxland."

"It was always a big deal when he showed up to cover a game in person," Hildebrand said. "We should all aim to have his attention to detail in the games we cover and stories we write about. He has given all of us a goal to strive toward."

Journal editor Bruce Miller said Sunday that Hersom left a legacy of excellence in sports journalism.

“The Siouxland sports world won’t be the same without Terry. He had the best archives of any journalist I know and a commitment to the job that was unparalleled. We will miss him, but we are grateful to have known and learned from him,” Miller said.

Journal assistant news editor Mason Dockter also contributed to this story.

