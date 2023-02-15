SERGEANT BLUFF -- Tyler Smith hit two free throws with six second left in the game to give Sergeant Bluff-Luton a 64-62 lead over South Sioux City. The Warriors came up with a defensive stop on the next possession to hold on for the win Tuesday night.

SB-L jumped out to a 18-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Cardinals cut the deficit to 32-29 at halftime.

Smith was 9-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the three-point line, and 8-of-9 from the charity stripe as he finished with a game-high 30 points.

Dylon Schaap added 14 points for the Warriors, who narrowly outshot the Cardinals, 44% to 41%.

Anthony Earth scored 20 points and Manny Paul added 18 for South Sioux City, who fell to 11-10.

The Cardinals close out their regular season at home against Le Mars Thursday.

SB-L, which finished the regular season 14-7, opens the postseason at home against Carroll Monday in a Class 3A Substate 1 first-round game.

Dakota Valley 79, Sioux City West 69

Four Dakota Valley boys scored in double figures as the top-ranked Panthers extended their winning streak to 44 games Tuesday night.

Returning South Dakota First-Team All State point guard Randy Rosenquist led the Panthers with 26 points. Isaac Bruns, the reigning Class A Player of the Year, recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Junior post player Jaxson Winert added 17 points and senior guard Jaxon Hennies chipped in with 13 points.

Dakota Valley, the defending Class A state champions, raised its season record to 17-0. The Panthers next play at Madison Friday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for West, which ended the regular season with a 11-11 record. The Wolverines begin postseason play Monday with a home game against Sioux City North in the first-round of Iowa Class 4A Substate 1.

Sioux City East 89, Storm Lake 37

Senior forward Preston Dobbs scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebgounds as the Black Raiders closed out the regular season Tuesday night with a 20-2 record.

Sam Jons added 12 points and Brandt VanDyke had 11 for East, ranked No. 10 in Iowa Class 5A.

Jaidyn Coon's 14 points led Storm Lake, which closed its regular season with a 4-16 record.

The Black Raiders next play in a Class 5A Substate 1 semi-final contest at home on Feb. 24. East will play the winner of the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson-Johnston first-round game Monday.

Omaha Scutt 65, Bishop Heelan 50

Matt Noll and Beau Chamerlain each scored 14 points as the Crusaders dropped their regular season finale at home Tuesday night.

Heelan, which finished the regular season with a 15-5 record, opens the postseason at home against Le Mars in a Class 3A Substate 1 first-round contest Monday night.