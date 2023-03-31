SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City metro basketball players claimed all six spots on the All-Missouri River Athletic Conference girls first team and and five of the six on the boys first team.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Payton Hardy, Bishop Heelan junior Brooklyn Stanley and East junior Alex Flattery repeated as first-team selections. The girls first team also includes East freshman Trishelle Miller, West junior Kiah Davis and Le Mars junior Metta Skov.

Heelan junior Matt Noll and East senior Preston Dobbs, second-team all-MRAC picks last year, moved up to the first team this season. The first team also includes East guard Fitzy Grant, West senior Lamarion Mothershead. Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Dylon Schaap and Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln fenior Mathok Mathok.

The boys second-team selections include West senior Keavian Hayes, Heelan senior Carter Kuehl, SB-L senior Tyler Smith, East senior Sam Jons, Abe Lincoln junior Jordan Dewaele and Abe Lincoln sophomore Creighton Bracker.

The girls second-team includes Heelan seniors Kenley Meis and Jada Newberg, West sophomore Vera Grom, North senior Sydnee Rexius, Le Mars junior Sarah Brown and Abe Lincoln senior Emily Pomernackas.

Stanley, Newberg and Meis led the Crusaders to the MRAC title and the Iowa Class 4A semifinals. Stanley, a 5-foot-8-inch guard, averaged 13.6 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game, Newberg, a 5-foot-8-inch guard, averaged 10.2 points per game, and Meis, a 5-foot-9-inch guard, averaged 9 points and 2.5 assists,

Flattery and Miller led the Black Raiders to a MRAC runner-up finish and the Class 5A regional finals. Flattery, a 5-foot-9-inch guard, averaged 14.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, while Miller, a a 5-foot-8-inch guard, scored a team-high 20.3 per game.

Hardy, a 6-foot guard, led Sergeant Bluff-Luton in scoring and rebounds, with 15.7 points and 9.6 boards per game.

Skov and Brown led Le Mars as the Bulldogs tied for third place in the conference. Shov, a 5-foot-7 inch forward, averaged 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while Brown, a 5-foot-5-inch guard, averaged 13.1 points per game.

Davis and Grom led West to a sixth-place finish in the conference. Davis, a 5-foot-6-inch guard, led the Wolverines in scoring with 15.3 points per game, and also averaged seven rebounds per game. Grom. a 5=foot-10-inch forward, averaged 11.9 points per game.

Rexius. a 5-foot-6-inch guard, led North in scoring with an 11 pionts per game average.

Three from East on boys teams

Dobbs, Grant and Dobbs led the Black Raiders to the MRAC boys title and a berth in the Class 4A substate finals.

Dobbs, a 6-foot-5-inch forward headed to Morningside University, averaged 14.3 points and six rebounds per game. Grant, a 6-foot-4-inch guard, averaged 14.3 points per game, while Jons, a 6-foot guard, averaged 9.1 points and 2.4 assists per game.

Noll and Kuehl helped led the Crusaders to a third-place finish in the conference and the Iowa Class 3A semifinals. Noll, a 6-foot-8-inch forward, led the MRAC in scoring, averaging 18.1 points and finished third in rebounds with 8.2 boards per game. Kuehl, a 5-foot-11-inch guard, averaged 14.5 points per game and 3.5 assists per game.

Schaap and Smith, a first-team selection last year, helped lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a fourth-place league finish. Schaap, a 6-foot-5-inch forward, averaged 13 points and four rebounds per game, while Smith, a 5-foot-10-inch guard, averaged 12.9 points and 3.2 assists per game.

Mothershead and Hayes, a first-team pick last year, led the Wolverines to a ifth-place finish in the league. Mothershead, a 6-foot-4-inch forward, averaged 16.3 points per game, while Hayes, a 6-foot-1-inch guard, averaged 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest.