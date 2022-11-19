Minnesota State knocks Wayne State out of the NCAA Division II football playoffs

MANKATO, Minn -- Minnesota State scored on four straight possessions in the second half as the host Mavericks snapped a 3-3 halftime tie and went on to defeat Wayne State 26-9 Saturday afternoon in first round of NCAA Division II playoffs at frigid Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minnesota.

The Wildcats end their season with a 9-3 record while host Minnesota State takes a 10-2 record into the second round of the playoffs next Saturday.

Wayne State took the opening kickoff and marched from their own 25 to the MSU 28 before turning the ball over on downs, using 7:54 to start the game.

The Wildcat defense stopped MSU twice on downs in WSC territory, the first ending at the WSC 36.

Wayne State then drove from their own 36 to the Maverick 19 and used an Alex Powders 36-yard field goal with 12:24 to play in the second quarter to take a 3-0 lead.

WSC then stopped MSU again on downs, this time at the MSU 13 with 4:06 to play in the half.

Minnesota State was able to tie the game later in the second quarter following a Wildcat turnover as MSU recovered a WSC fumble at the WSC 35. The Mavericks moved the ball to the Wildcat six and settled for a 23-yard field goal by Damian Chowaniec with 35 seconds to play in the half to even the score at 3-3.

The third quarter proved to be the turning point in the game as the host Mavericks scored touchdowns on three straight possession to go with a Wildcat safety to take control of the game.

A bad snap to quarterback Nick Bohn on the second play of the third quarter resulted in a safety, giving MSU a 5-3 lead.

The Mavericks got great field position on their next drive as WSC had to kick into the wind, giving MSU the ball at the WSC 37. Minnesota State needed just six plays to cover 37 yards and used a five-yard TD run by Tony Anger to take a 12-3 lead with 10:59 to play third quarter.

Later in the quarter, Anger scored again on a one-yard rush to cap a 52-yard scoring drive to give Minnesota State a 19-3 lead with 2:06 to play in the quarter.

Following a Wildcat punt, MSU scored again as quarterback Hayden Ekern found the end zone on a nine yard rush making the score 26-3 with 11:25 to play.

Wayne State closed the scoring with 1:11 left in the game as senior wide receiver Mason Lee hualed in a 22-yard scoring strike from Bohn making the final score 26-9.

Minnesota State outgained Wayne State in the contest 287-216. The ‘Cats gained 87 yards on the ground and passed for another 129.

Senior Anthony Watkins was the top rusher with 37 yards followed by Dawson Forgy with 20 yards.

Throwing the ball Bohn was 16 of 31 for 129 yards and one touchdown. Ashten Schmaderer was the top receiver with five catches for 41 yards followed by Lee with four grabs for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore linebacker Alex Kowalczyk led Wayne State in tackles with 11 followed by senior Jaylan Scott with six.

Wayne State ends the season with their second-ever NCAA Division II playoff appearance, along with the school’s first-ever NSIC regular season championship.