ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The MOC-Floyd Valley boys basketball team earned a top seed in a Class 3A substate.

Bishop Heelan received the No. 2 seed in a different 3A substate, while Sioux City East earned a No. 2 seed in a Class 4A substate, in postseason pairings released this week by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

East (19-2) will open postseason play at home in the Substate 1 semifinals on Feb. 24. The Black Raiders will play the winner of the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (3-18) vs. Johnston (9-11). The Yellow Jackets and Dragons will meet in Johnston on Feb. 20.

Sioux City North (4-16) will travel across town to face Sioux City West (11-10) in an opening round game on Feb. 20. The winner will travel to suburban Des Moines to face top seed Norwalk (16-3).

An East-Norwalk matchup looms for the substate finals on Feb. 28. The Black Raiders are ranked No. 10, while the Warriors are sixth ranked.

Heelan (15-5) will host Le Mars (4-14) in the quarterfinals of Class 3A Substate 1. Webster City (16-2) earned the top seed in the eight-team substate.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-7) will play its first postseason game at home on Feb. 20 against Carroll. The SB-L/Carroll winner would meet the Heelan/Le Mars winner in the semifinals on Feb. 23.

The substate final would take place on Feb. 27.

No. 3-ranked MOC-Floyd Valley (19-2) will open play in Class 3A Substate 2 at home against Storm Lake (4-15) on Feb. 20. The winner will play the winner of the Sioux Center-Spirit Lake game in the semifinals on Feb. 23. Spirit Lake travels to Sioux Center for the first round on Feb 20.

On the other side of the bracket, Spencer (7-13) will travel to Algona (13-7) for a first-round contest on Feb. 20. Humboldt (15-4) will host Perry (8-14) in another Feb. 20 contest. The winners of the two games will square off on Feb. 23.