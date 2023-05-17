SHREVEPORT, La. — Morningside's bid to reach the NAIA College World Series for the first time in school history came to an abrupt end Wednesday.

After winning their first game in the opening round bracket at Shreveport La., the Mustangs lost for the second straight day, falling 7-6 Wednesday to second-ranked LSU Shreveport.

Trailing 6-5 heading into the top of the ninth inning, Morningside tied the score on an Eddie Brancato RBI single, driving in Carter Ades, who led off the inning with a base hit.

The Pilots, though, walked off the game in the bottom of the nine on a sacrifice fly by AJ Fritz that scored Ryan Major with the winning run.

Morningside, competing in just its third NAIA national tournament and the first time since 2016, finished the season 37-18.

After thumping McPherson (Kan.) 10-4 in the opener at Shreport Monday, the third-seeded Mustangs lost 12-7 to fourth-seeded MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Tuesday. The Pioneers upset top-seed LSU Shreveport 6-4 to get to the winners bracket game.

Morningside took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning Wednesday on an RBP triple by Alex Calabrese. The Pilots tied the score in the bottom of the first on a Vega RBI triple. In the bottom of the second, LSU scored three more runs to take a 4-1 lead, as Carlos Pineyro, Trevor Burkhart and Josh Gibson plated runs with hits.

Morningside's Nick Grajeda and Ryan Kiolbassa each drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the fourth to make it a one-run game. The Mustangs scored two more runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-3 lead on a Jayson Willers RBI single and an error by the Pilots on a Aiden Bishop grounder.

The Pilots regained the lead, 6-5, in the bottom of the sixth on a Ryan Davenport pinch-hit RBI single and a Burkhart sacrifice fly.

Cade Nolan got the start on the mound, giving up eight hits and six runs (five earned) in five innings, while striking out four. Logan Warkentin pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Josh Thurman pitched an inning.

Brian Garcia, Calabrese and Bishop tallied two hits each for the Mustang offense.

LSU Shreveport advanced to play MidAmerica Nazerene in the championship round later Wednesday. The Pilots were leading 13-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning at the time of the Journal's deadline for Wednesday's print edition. A Pilot win would force a second championship game Thursday, with the winner advancing to Lewiston, Idaho for the 66th annual NAIA Baseball World Series, May 26-June 2.

Morningside, which finished third in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 20-8 record, received one of the 15 at-large bids for the NAIA national tournament. The Mustangs went 1-2 in their two previous tournaments.