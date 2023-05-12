SIOUX CITY -- Morningside has earned an at-large bid to the opening round of the NAIA national baseball tournament.

The Mustangs (36-16) were assigned to the Shreveport, La. bracket as the No. 3 seed. Morningside will play second seed McPherson (Kan.) in the second game at 2:30 p.m. Monday. In the first contest at Pilot Field, fifth seed Dillard (La.) will meet fourth seed MidAmerica Nazerene (Kan.) at 11 a.m.

If Morningside wins, the Mustangs will turn around quickly to play top seed LSU Shreveport at 6 p.m. Monday.

If the Mustangs lose their first game, they will meet the loser of the MidAmerica Nazere-Dillard game at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the double-elimination tournament.

The bracket's first potential championship game is set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. A second championship game, if necessary, will be played on Thursday.

The winners of the 10 opening round sites will head to Lewiston, Idaho for the 66th annual NAIA Baseball World Series, May 26-June 2. Forty-six teams will compete in the opening round, which includes 31 auomatic qualifiers and 15 at-large teams.

Morningside finished third in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 20-8 record. The Mustangs were eliminated in last weekend's conference tournament by Concordia (Neb.) Doane (Neb.), the regular season champion, beat Concordia in the post-season championship game. Both teams earned automatic bids to the national tournament.

Morningside is making just its third appearance in the NAIA national tournament and the first since 2016. The Mustangs went 1-2 in its two previous tournaments.

Catcher Jayson Willers led this year's squad, receiving First-Team All-GPAC honors after hitting .389 with 12 home runs, 58 runs batted in, 301 putouts, and a .991 fielding percentage.

Alex Calabrese, Eddie Brancato, Hunter Hope, and Wade Canaday all earned second-team league honors for the Mustangs. Calabrese hit .340 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs, and four stolen bases this season.

Brancato hit .355 with six homers, 42 RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Hope had a .331 average with 40 RBIs, scoring 33 times.

Canaday went 7-3 in 15 pitching appearances, striking out 68 in 71.1 innings with an earned run average of 4.29.