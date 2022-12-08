Morningside escapes Briar Cliff with 76-70 win in men's basketball

SIOUX CITY -- A blistering shooting performance carried the Morningside University men's basketball team past rival Briar Cliff University, 76-70, Wednesday night.

The road win at the Newman Flanagan Center kept the Mustangs atop the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

The Mustangs shot 65.7 percent from the field, hitting 33-of-51 shots and 5-of-10, or 50 percent, from beyond the 3-point line. The Chargers were just 26-of-67 from the floor, or 38.8 percent, and 11-of-30, or 36.7 percent, from downtown.

Joey Skoff scored a game-high 26 points for Morningside, going 10-for-16 from the floor.

The Mustangs connected on their first 10 shot attempts as they took a 21-12 lead. In the final 10 minutes of the opening half, the Chargers began to chip away at the deficit. BCU cut the lead to three points twice in the final two minutes and tied it at 37 on a Quinn Vesey triple. Joey Skoff answered with a trey of his own as the Mustangs led by three at halftime.

After the intermission, Morningside stretched its advantage, taking a 70-54 lead with 3:20 remaining. The Chargers outscored the Mustangs 16-6 the rest of the way, but couldn't complete the comeback despite hitting three, 3-pointers in the final minute.

"We played well in stretches tonight, particularly the second part of the first half," Briar Cliff head coach Mark Svagera said. "We had too many mistakes in the second half and Morningside did a good job of taking advantage of that. Our goal moving forward is consistent play throughout games."

Matthew Stilwill paced the Chargers with 24 points, on 50 percent shooting, six rebounds and four steals. Jaden Kleinhesselink and Quinn Vesey added 14 points apiece. Vesey knocked down four 3-pointers and had three assists.

Morningside's Ely Doble added 19 points, while Trey Powers and Jack Dotzler each had 13.

Doble recorded a double-double, snagging 13 boards as the Mustangs outrebounded the Chargers, 34-23. Powers and Brendan Buckley added six boards each.

Morningside won its third consecutive game to move to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the GPAC, a half game ahead of Concordia's 5-2 mark.

Briar Cliff falls to 5-5 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

The Chargers next play Midland in a GPAC contest at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Mustangs travel to Orange City to play GPAC rival Northwestern at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.