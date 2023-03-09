WICHITA, KAN. – Morningside punched its ticket to the 16-team NAIA Men's Basketball National Championship with a 87-80 win over Kansas Wesleyan in second-round play Wednesday night.

The Mustangs trailed by as many as 10 in the final 10 minutes of the contest. After tying the score with five minutes of play, Morningside took the lead for good, 75-74, on a Trey Powers free throw with 3:41 to play. Jack Dotzler extended the lead with a pair of free throws 15 seconds later.

The combination of Joey Skoff, Dotzler, Ely Doble, and Justin Sitti continued to add to Morningside's advantage, while the Coyotes kept fighting to get back on top. Sitti slammed the final nail into the Coyote's coffin with a rim-rattling, shot clock-shaking dunk with 13 seconds left to play. KWU notched a three-pointer before time expired for the final margin of vcitory.

Dotzler led Morningside with 23 points and eight assists. Doble added 22 points and Skoff had 20. Aidan Vanderloo had eight points, followed by Trey Powers and Dylan Johnson with six each.

Doble and Brendan Buckley led in rebounds with seven each, Powers had six and Skoff had five.

Morningside, the No. 4 seed, advances to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national tournament in Kansas City, Mo., where the Mustangs will play Arizona Christian on Monday or Tuesday.

Arizona Christian, a No. 1 seed, advanced with a 92-73 win over Antelope Valley (Calif.) Wednesday night.

Morningside will be the only area men's team competing at the tournament in Kansas City. GPAC rival Dordt lost 65-53 to host Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) in a secoond-round game in Henderson, Tenn. Northwestern dropped its first-round game in Langston, Okla. on Tuesday.