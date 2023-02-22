SIOUX CITY -- The Briar Cliff and Morningside men's and women's basketball teams split a pair of games in the quarterfinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament Thursday night.

The Briar Cliff women, the tournament's No. 2 seed, escaped the Mustangs with a 85-82 overtime win at the Newman Flanagan Center.

Across town, the Mustang men cracked the century mark for the second straight game in a 101-95 home win over Briar Cliff at Allee Gymnasium.

The Morningside men, second seed in the eight-team tournament, will remain at home for Saturday's semifinals, hosting No. 3 seed Dordt at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Defenders advanced with a 93-66 win over Dakota Wesleyan Tuesday night.

The Briar Cliff women will host No. 6 seed Concordia in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Saturday.

On the other side of the women's bracket, top-seeded Dordt will host#4 seed Dakota Wesleyan at 3 p.m. Saturday. Dordt won its quarterfinal game at home 80-64 over Doane Tuesday night.

#4 seed Dakota Wesleyan knocked #5 seed Northwestern out of the tournament 69-62.

All the games played Tuesday were originally set for Wednesday, but play was moved up to a major winter storm forecast for the region.

Two conference tournament games were expected to go on as scheduled Wednesday night.

The Northwestern men won, the #4 seed, was set to host #5 seed Concordia, while the Hastings men were set to play at #1 Jamestown Wednesday. The winners will meet in the semifinals Saturday at the highest-seeded team left.

GPAC championship games will be played Tuesday. The tournament champions garner an automatic berth to the NAIA National Basketball Tournament. The runner-up gains the berth if the regular season champions also win the postseason.

A total of 64 men's and women's teams will make the postseason this year.

For the women's tournament, the 16 opening round site winners on March 6-7 will play in the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship, March 13-18, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. The men's national tournament will take place in Kansas City, Mo.

Morningside men 101, Briar Cliff 95

The Mustangs built a 22-point lead in the second half, but the Chargers didn't go away easily down the stretch, cutting the lead to nine with 3:45 to play. Morningside increased the lead back to 13 with 42 seconds left, but a pair of late Briar Cliff three-pointers from Briar Cliff cut the margin to six at the final buzzer.

Joey Skoff finished with a game-high 29 points to pace the Mustangs. Ely Doble added 19 and Jack Dotzler had 16 points. Dotzler also had a game-high seven assists.

Connor Groves led Briar Cliff off the bench with 27 points.

Briar Cliff women 85, Morningside 82 (OT)

The Chargers took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs battled back, with Chloe Lofstrom's eight fourth-quarter points tying the game 74-74 with 1:33 left to go in regulation.

Morningside scored first to begin overtime, but was answered by two free throws from Briar Cliff's Konnor Sudmann. With the Mustangs leading 80-78 with 1:22 left in overtime, Kennedy Benne hit a deep 3-pointer, giving the Chargers an 81-80 lead. Sudmann connected on a mid-range bucket and Payton Slaughter knocked down two clutch free throws to end the game 85-82.

Sudmann paced the Chargers with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Slaughter and Madelyn Deitchler added 13 points apiece.

Sophia Peppers led the Mustangs in scoring, netting 23 points in the final GPAC tourney game of her career. Lofstrom followed with 21 and McKenna Sims had 12.