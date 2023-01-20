Morningside men edge Concordia on the road; Mustang women fall to Bulldogs

SEWARD, Neb. – Staying atop the GPAC standings, the Morningside men's basketball team scored a 76-71 road victory over Concordia to sweep the season series with the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs, a NAIA national tournament contender a year ago, showed they still had some bite this season, playing the Mustangs close for the entirety of the contest and trailing by as few as three in the final minute of play.

Morningside's 20 points off of 14 Concordia turnovers, and depth, with 26 bench points, proved to be pivotal for the Mustangs as the contest ticked on.

Ely Doble's 17 points led five Mustangs in double-digit scoring. Joey Skoff followed with 16, and Jack Dotzler and Aidan Vanderloo each had 13. Dylan Johnson added 11 points, including three three-pointers.

Doble collected a double-digit, leading the Mustangs with 10 rebounds. Dotzler and Brendan Buckley followed with five, and Trey Powers and Johnson each had four.

Morningside, ranked No. 20 in the NAIA, moved to 15-3 overall and 9-2 in the GPAC. The Mustangs are 1 1/2 games ahead of second-place Jamestown (7-3), which was set to face Doane on the road Friday night.

Morningside next travels up the road to Yankton, S.D. with a GPAC contest with Mount Marty at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Concordia (women) 74, Morningside 60

A furious second-half rally by the Mustangs fell short Thursday night.

Morningside fell behind early, as Concordia opened the game with an 11-0 run, outscoring the Mustangs 37-21 in the first half. The Sioux City squad turned the tables in the second half, outscoring their hosts 26-17 in the third quarter, but were unable to keep the Bulldogs against the ropes as the buzzer sounded.

Sophia Peppers led all scorers, with 15 points. Peppers, the reigning GPAC women's basketball Player of the Week, completed her second double-double in three games with a team-high 10 boards and also had a team-leading four assists.

Alexis Spier added 14 points and Lily Vollertsen tallied 11 for the Mustangs. Vollertsen was a rebound away from double-digits, with nine.

Morningside fell to 12-7 overall and 7-6 in the GPAC. Concordia improved to 9-5 in the league and 11-7 overall.

The Mustangs return to action Saturday when they travel to Yankton, S.D. for a 2 p.m. contest against Mount Marty.