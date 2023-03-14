KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A lengthy scoring drought in the first half proved too much for Morningside to overcome as the Mustangs dropped a 85-63 decision to No. 2-ranked Arizona Christian in the Round of 16 at the NAIA men's basketball national tournament in Kansas City Tuesday night.

The Mustangs started the game strong, taking a 13-7 on a Joey Skoff three-point shot with 14.51 left in the half. After a timeout, the Firestorm rallied, tying the score at 13 two minutes later on a Keyvaughn Williams jump. After another Skoff jumper put Morningside back on top 15-13, Arizona Christian went on a 10-0 run to take a 23-15 lead with 7:54 remaining.

Jack Dotzler followed with a jumper to cut the margin to six points, 23-17, but that was the close as the Mustangs would get the rest of the game. The Firestorm outscored the Mustangs 19-9 the rest of the half to take a commanding 42-26 lead at the intermission.

In the second half, the Mustangs trailed by as many as 25 points, as Arizona Christian maintained a commanding lead.

Dotzler's 14 points topped the scoring for Morningside, which also received 12 points from Skoff and 11 from Brendan Buckley. The Mustangs were chilling from the field, hitting just 22-of-59 shots, for 37.3%, and just 7-of-26, or 26.9%, from three-point range.

Arizona Christian shot a blistering 58.3% from the floor, hitting 35-of-60 shots. From three-point range, the Firestorm were 7-of-20 for 35%.

Four Firestorm players scored in double figures, led by Bryce Davis' 16 points.

Arizona Christian won the battle of the boards, 38-29. Trey Powers led Morningside with nine rebounds and Dotzler had eight.

Morningside, which won a share of the GPAC regular season title with Jamestown, finishes the season 24-8.