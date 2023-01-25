Morningside men's basketball move up in NAIA coaches poll

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside men's basketball team climbed two spots to No. 18 in the latest National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics coaches poll released Wednesday.

The Mustangs, ranked No. 20 in the previous poll released on Jan. 11, moved up following wins over Hastings, Doane, Concordia and Mount Marty.

Morningside, which stands at 16-3 overall, solidified its first-place standing in the Great Athletic Conference Conference. The Mustangs are 10-2 in the conference, a game ahead of Jamestown, the only GPAC team ranked ahead of the Morningside. In the new poll, the Jimmies are No. 11.

Dordt and Northwestern, tied for third place in the GPAC with 8-4 records, are receiving votes.

College of Idaho (18-1) holds the top spot in the NAIA poll.

Morningside was set to host Northwestern Wednesday night.

The latest NAIA women's basketball coaches' poll has Dordt at No. 4, down one spot from the previous poll.

The Defenders are one of three teams from the GPAC in the top 25. The Briar Cliff are ranked No. 18 and Northwestern is No. 20.

Defending national champion Thomas More (Ky.), which received all 21 first place votes, has been ranked first all season. Thomas More and Central Methodist are the lone unbeaten teams left

Dordt's 19 wins is tied for the second most in the NAIA. The Defenders, who have lost only to Doane, are 13-1 in the GPAC, two games behind second-place Briar Cliff, which has a 11-3 league record. Jamestown is third at 10-4, a half game ahead of Northwestern at 9-4.

In key conference games Wednesday night, Dordt traveled to Dakota Wesleyn, while Briar Cliff was at Midland and Northwestern visited Morningside.