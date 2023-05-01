Morningside and Northwestern will travel to Seward, Neb., while Briar Cliff will head to Crete, Neb. for their opening games in the Great Plains Athletic Conference's postseason baseball tournament.

As the first and second seeds, respectively, Doane and Concordia will host the two tournament brackets starting Thursday. Doane won the regular season league title with a 23-5 record, while Concordia finished second with a 21-7 leage mark, a game ahead of third-place Morningside's 20-8.

The Bulldogs secured the second seed after splitting a home double header with the Mustangs Saturday.

Morningside returns to Seward for its first-round game at 3 p.m. Thursday vs. sixth seed Midland (12-16). The second game at Plum Creek Park will see Concordia (21-7) take on seven seed Northwestern (12-16) at 6 p.m.

The winners will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, with the losers to follow in the double-elimination tournament. The loser of the first game and the winner of the second will meet in another elimination game at 3 p.m.

In the Crete bracket, fourth-seeded Mount Marty (19-9) and fifth seeded Jamestown (16-10) start play at noon Thursday. Host Doane then meets eighth-seeded Briar Cliff (9-19) at 3 p.m.

The winners will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, with the losers to follow in an elimination game. The loser of the first game and the winner of the second will meet in another elimination game at 3 p.m.

The first championship games for the Crete and Seward brackets are scheduled for noon Saturday. A second championship game, if necessary, would take place at 3 p.m.

The winners of each bracket will meet on Tuesday, May 9 in the GPAC title game at the highest remaining seed.

All tournament games are nine innings, with no 10-run rule.

Doane earned the league's first berth to the opening round of the NAIA national tournament as the regular season champ. The GPAC tournament champion will receive the second berth. If Doane wins the tournament, Concordia will receive the second bid as the regular season runner-up.

Dordt, Hastings and Dakota Wesleyan were the three GPAC teams that failed to qualify for the eight-team tournament. Dordt finished 8-20 in league play.