Morningside, Northwestern lands multiple players on AP NAIA All-America teams

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck and four of his teammates on the offensive side of the ball were selected to The Associated Press NAIA All-America team announced Friday.

Dolincheck, a repeat first-team All-American, led the NAIA with 353 yards passing per game and 37 touchdown passes. He was joined on the first team by receivers Austin Johnson and Zach Norton, freshman running back Ryan Cole and senior offensive lineman Tyler Anderson.

The Mustangs also placed senior defensive lineman Weston Schultz and junior defensive back Dijion Walls on the second-team list.

Morningside's five first-team and seven overall players bests any other school that registered on the list.

Northwestern placed sophomore linebacker Parker Fryar and senior offensive lineman Greg Will on the AP's first team, and senior tight end Blake Anderson and senior receiver Michael Storey on the second team.

Dolincheck, a two-time GPAC Player of the Year, and Fryar, the 2022 GPAC Defensive Player of the Year, also were named first-team All-Americans Thursday by the American Football Coaches Association Thursday. Johnson, Schultz and Tyler Anderson and Blake Anderson were named to the AFCA All-America second team.

A fifth-year senior, Dolincheck threw for 3,185 yards and 37 touchdowns this season in just nine games. With over 16,000 career passing yards, he passed Trent Solsma as the all-time leader in that category in September.

Parker led the Red Raiders on tackles for the third straight year, recording 108 stops heading into Saturday's NAIA championship game against Keiser (Fla.) Leading a Red Raider defense that ranked nationally in multiple different statistical categories, he also recorded two forced fumbles, two interceptions and six pass break-ups.

Johnson and Norton were Dolincheck's two favorite targets, with Johnson catching 70 passes for 1,366 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Norton snaring 78 balls for 1,201 yards and 17 scores.

Cole rushed for 1,359 yards and a NAIA-best 25 touchdowns.

Tyler Anderson helped anchor a veteran offensive line for the high-octane Mustangs, who averaged 53.1 points per game and 529.8 yards per game.

Will helped pace a veteran offensive line for a Raiders offense that has put up the second-best offensive numbers this season at 467.2 yards per game.